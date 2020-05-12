WISNER — Spencer Raymond, 33, Wisner, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point.
Private services will be held with Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner assisting the family.
A Spencer Raymond Memorial Fund has been established at Citizen’s State Bank in Wisner to help his children.
1986-2020
Spencer Gene Raymond was born on July 7, 1986, in Brighton, Colo., to Kim and Deb (Gadeken) Raymond. Spencer graduated from Wisner-Pilger High School in 2005. After graduation, he was employed at the West Point Dairy. In 2010, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served until being discharged in 2014.
Spencer worked in meat packing plants and currently was employed by May Construction in Wisner.
Spencer loved spending time with his children, fishing, hunting, camping and spending time with family. He enjoyed driving around listening to music, his collection of baseball caps and was always trying to make people laugh.
Survivors include his parents, Kim and Deb Raymond of Wisner; his children, Mikah, Gracie, Kelehn and Layla; his siblings, Jamie and Tiffany Kraft of Hickman (children Kaden and Parker), Amie and Phillip Kroese of Holdrege (children Tea and Zoey), Eric and Kat Raymond of Holdrege (children Gavin and Leah) and Lindsey Raymond of Wisner (children Adalyn and Asher).
Spencer also is survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Shirley Raymond and Alfred and Margaret Gadeken.