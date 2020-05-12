COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Spencer Raymond

Spencer Raymond

WISNER — Spencer Raymond, 33, Wisner, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point.

Private services will be held with Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner assisting the family.

A Spencer Raymond Memorial Fund has been established at Citizen’s State Bank in Wisner to help his children.

1986-2020

Spencer Gene Raymond was born on July 7, 1986, in Brighton, Colo., to Kim and Deb (Gadeken) Raymond. Spencer graduated from Wisner-Pilger High School in 2005. After graduation, he was employed at the West Point Dairy. In 2010, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served until being discharged in 2014.

Spencer worked in meat packing plants and currently was employed by May Construction in Wisner.

Spencer loved spending time with his children, fishing, hunting, camping and spending time with family. He enjoyed driving around listening to music, his collection of baseball caps and was always trying to make people laugh.

Survivors include his parents, Kim and Deb Raymond of Wisner; his children, Mikah, Gracie, Kelehn and Layla; his siblings, Jamie and Tiffany Kraft of Hickman (children Kaden and Parker), Amie and Phillip Kroese of Holdrege (children Tea and Zoey), Eric and Kat Raymond of Holdrege (children Gavin and Leah) and Lindsey Raymond of Wisner (children Adalyn and Asher).

Spencer also is survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Shirley Raymond and Alfred and Margaret Gadeken.

Tags

In other news

Russell Stahlecker

NORFOLK — Memorial services and military rites for Russell E. “Russ” Stahlecker, 65, Norfolk, will be at a later date in Norfolk.

Viola Heiser

LYNCH — Viola Heiser, 83, Lynch, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Niobrara Valley Hospital in Lynch.

Joseph Hupp

Services for Joseph F. “Joe” Hupp, 78, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 15, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Sand Springs, Okla. The Rev. Todd Nance will officiate with burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Mannford, Okla.

Dorothy Isom

CARROLL — Private graveside services for Dorothy L. Isom, 89, Carroll, will be at the Elmwood Cemetery in Carroll.

Loretta Bottolfsen

HARTINGTON — Services for Loretta M. Bottolfsen, 100, Beemer, formerly of Hartington, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Gary Willers

Gary Willers

NELIGH — Services for Gary L Willers, 77, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 14, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.

Ernest Sayers

Ernest Sayers

COLUMBUS — Private services for Ernest “Ernie” Sayers, 90, Clarkson, will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 14, at Gass Haney Funeral Chapel in Columbus. The Rev. Stephen Niles will officiate. Public burial services will be at about 2:45 p.m. at the Leigh City Cemetery with military rites by Ame…

Erhardt Jacobsen

LAUREL — Private memorial services for Erhardt C. Jacobsen, 78, Pierce, formerly of Randolph, will be at the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Laurel. The Rev. Matt Quanbeck of the United Lutheran Church in Laurel will officiate.

Steve Hanzlik

Steve Hanzlik

MADISON — Private services for Steve Hanzlik, 58, Madison, will be officiated by the Rev. Vincent Sunguti. Burial will be in Pilger Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-