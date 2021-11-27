LYNCH — Services for Sonya Wickersham, 55, Orchard, will be at noon Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the Lynch Community Hall in Lynch. The Rev. Michael “Wombat” Walrod will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American Legion Post 74, Army National Guard Honor Guard, and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday and continue until the time of the service at the community hall.
Sonya Wickersham died Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at her residence.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
———
Sonya is survived by her husband, James Wickersham of Orchard; children, Crystal (Joseph) Joynes of Overland Park, Kan., Angel (Mike) Routh of Des Moines, Iowa, Kathy (Lee) Siess of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Angie (Jason) Eggleston of Sioux Falls, S.D.; 17 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and siblings, Ida Hall of Des Moines, Iowa, Sandy (Ron) Augustine of Nevada, Iowa, and Robert “Bobby” Thompson of Nevada, Iowa.