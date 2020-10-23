Sonja Lehman

STANTON — Private services for Sonja D. Lehman, 72, Stanton, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr of New England Congregational Church in Stanton will officiate with burial in the Stanton Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the mortuary in Stanton.
She died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at her home in Stanton.
1948-2020
Sonja Diana Lehman was born June 18, 1948, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Norfolk, the daughter of Junior and Doris (Mulinix) Koepke. She was a 1966 graduate of Pilger High School at Pilger.
On Dec. 16, 1967, she married Ray Lehman Jr. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pilger. Sonja worked at Dale Electronics in Norfolk until the birth of her son, Ray III and later, Kristie. She stayed as a housewife and homemaker in Stanton until the children graduated.
She worked for B & G Maintenance in Norfolk and later for Walmart, where she was employed for 20 years, when she retired. Sonja enjoyed raising orchids and was well known at Walmart as the “orchid lady.”
She and Ray danced with the Stanton Twirlers Square Dance Club. She was a past member of Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton.
Survivors include her spouse of 52 years, Ray Lehman Jr. of Stanton; two children, Ray Lehman III of Norfolk and Kristie Lehman of Omaha; two sisters, Linda and Rich Kuehler of Yankton, and June and John Horst of Wisner; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding Sonja in death were her parents and two brothers, Roger and Rick Koepke.
Pallbearers will be Ray Lehman III and Mike Unger.
Online sympathies can be left at www.johnsonfuneralhomes.net.