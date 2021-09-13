Solomon Seikaly

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Solomon Abraham “Sam” Seikaly, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk on Thursday, Sept 9, at the age of 83 years.
Sam was born on March 20, 1938, in Glen Falls, N.Y., and baptized at the Orthodox Church of the Annunciation in Nazareth, Palestine.
Sam graduated from high school in 1956 in Glen Falls, then went on to join the Air Force. While on leave, he met Lois Kay Nelson in July 1961, and they were married five months later in December.
He proudly served our country in Vietnam. After 21 years of service in the Air Force, he retired in 1978.
Sam was many things — a devoted husband to Lois, his wife of 60 years. She was his biggest fan and loved him more than anyone. Together, they raised three children, Laura Norris (Cliff), Mark (deceased) and Julie Vargas (Jason). Simply said, he loved his family.
He was a proud and doting Jiddo to four grandchildren: Melissa (Ben), Christina (Jeff), Vivienne and Ainsley, and his four great-grandchildren, Thomas, Adaline, Barrett and Archer. We will never let them forget.
He was simply known as Uncle Sam to all his nieces and nephews. He was a protective big brother to Awni (deceased Aug. 20, 2021), Nabeeh, May and Maha.
Sam never met a stranger and often brought these new friends home to share a meal or holiday with his family.
He was a proud Palestinian American who loved his country but never lost hope that one day there would be peace for Palestine.
He was Christian who was not perfect and loved Jesus Christ and believed in the forgiveness of sins.
Sam enjoyed cooking and entertaining with his spouse, traveling the world, and was a passionate supporter of Sabeel and Tent of Nations. Sam and Lois were active members in their church, supporting the youth groups, Bible studies, volunteering for Meals on Wheels and delivering holiday meals to those in need.
Sam was active in Ham Radio and belonged to the Norfolk Chapter for over 30 years. We will miss hearing WA6BRE — Whiskey Alpha Six Bravo Romeo Echo.
Sam left a lasting impression and impact on everyone he met.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Abraham and Evelyn; brother Awni; and son Mark.
A memorial service for Sam will be on Thursday, Sept. 16, at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 14205 Ida St., Omaha. A reception will follow the service.
Memorial donations may be made to the family to be shared with Augusta Victoria Hospital in Jerusalem and Tent of Nations in Bethlehem.