Solomon Seikaly

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Solomon Abraham “Sam” Seikaly, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk on Thursday, Sept 9, at the age of 83 years.

Sam was born on March 20, 1938, in Glen Falls, N.Y., and baptized at the Orthodox Church of the Annunciation in Nazareth, Palestine.

Sam graduated from high school in 1956 in Glen Falls, then went on to join the Air Force. While on leave, he met Lois Kay Nelson in July 1961, and they were married five months later in December.

He proudly served our country in Vietnam. After 21 years of service in the Air Force, he retired in 1978.

Sam was many things — a devoted husband to Lois, his wife of 60 years. She was his biggest fan and loved him more than anyone. Together, they raised three children, Laura Norris (Cliff), Mark (deceased) and Julie Vargas (Jason). Simply said, he loved his family.

He was a proud and doting Jiddo to four grandchildren: Melissa (Ben), Christina (Jeff), Vivienne and Ainsley, and his four great-grandchildren, Thomas, Adaline, Barrett and Archer. We will never let them forget.

He was simply known as Uncle Sam to all his nieces and nephews. He was a protective big brother to Awni (deceased Aug. 20, 2021), Nabeeh, May and Maha.

Sam never met a stranger and often brought these new friends home to share a meal or holiday with his family.

He was a proud Palestinian American who loved his country but never lost hope that one day there would be peace for Palestine.

He was Christian who was not perfect and loved Jesus Christ and believed in the forgiveness of sins.

Sam enjoyed cooking and entertaining with his spouse, traveling the world, and was a passionate supporter of Sabeel and Tent of Nations. Sam and Lois were active members in their church, supporting the youth groups, Bible studies, volunteering for Meals on Wheels and delivering holiday meals to those in need.

Sam was active in Ham Radio and belonged to the Norfolk Chapter for over 30 years. We will miss hearing WA6BRE — Whiskey Alpha Six Bravo Romeo Echo.

Sam left a lasting impression and impact on everyone he met.

Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Abraham and Evelyn; brother Awni; and son Mark.

A memorial service for Sam will be on Thursday, Sept. 16, at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 14205 Ida St., Omaha. A reception will follow the service.

Memorial donations may be made to the family to be shared with Augusta Victoria Hospital in Jerusalem and Tent of Nations in Bethlehem.

In other news

Neva Echtenkamp

Neva Echtenkamp

WAKEFIELD — Services for Neva E. Echtenkamp, 91, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Wakefield. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Wakefield.

Joseph Dunaisky

Joseph Dunaisky

ATKINSON — Services for Joseph J. Dunaisky, 60, Atkinson, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the First Presbyterian Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson at a later date.

Eileen Matthies

Eileen Matthies

NORFOLK — Services for Eileen M. Matthies, 77, Norfolk, are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Eileen Matthies died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Premier Estates in Pierce.

Doris Milne

Doris Milne

CREIGHTON — Services for Doris Milne, 93, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Doris Milne died Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.

Roberta Lute

Roberta Lute

LAUREL — Services for Roberta J. Lute, 84, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Patrick Broz will officiate. Burial will be at the Laurel Cemetery in Laurel.

Marion Raymer

Marion Raymer

WAYNE — Services for Marion A. Raymer, 91, Fremont, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. The Rev. Jim Splitt will officiate. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Steven Jockens

Steven Jockens

TILDEN — Services for Steven E. Jockens, 70, Oakdale, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Tilden.

Porter Noecker

Porter Noecker

HARTINGTON — Services for Porter Thomas Noecker, 6-year-old son of Jesse and Marie Noecker of rural Hartington, will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

