Solomon Partee Jr.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Solomon E. Partee Jr. of Stanton will be at 5 p.m. Monday, July 13, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Joan Alexander will officiate.
Solomon Eugene Partee Jr. was born Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha. He passed July 5, 2020, after a short but long fight.
Baby Solomon is survived by his parents, Solomon Partee Sr. and Angela Venessa Murphy; siblings Savion Bill, Mariah Murphy, Natasha Partee and Destiny Partee, all from Stanton; grandparents Raymond Partee of Norfolk, Kathryn Carlson of Osmond and Darleen Hunter of California; great-grandfathers George Dillard of Norfolk and Phil Carlson of Oakland; aunts Letitia Hunter, Ashanti Dillard, Tatiana Dillard and Kathrine Partee; and uncles Raheem Hunter, Jeffrey Hunter, Elijah Dillard, Thomas Dillard, Jeff Mattan and Robert Cross.
He was preceded in death by grandmother Jean Partee; great-grandmothers Dianne Dillard, Charlean Holmes and Deborah Carlson; great-grandfather Roosevelt Partee; aunt Ivory Partee; uncle Ventura Hunter; and uncle and aunt James and Debbie Sue Thomas.
