Sloan Sicheneder

NORFOLK — Private services for Sloan Emily Sicheneder, two-week-old daughter of Riley and Kaitlin “Katie” (Pearson) Sicheneder, will be at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Leon Gentrup will officiate. Graveside services will be at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson on Friday afternoon.
She died Monday, April 6, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
2020-2020
Sloan was born on March 23, 2020, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha and was transferred to Children’s Hospital shortly after.
She was brought home to Norfolk on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, where she was deeply loved by her family and two dogs.
Sloan touched so many lives during her brief time on earth. She was our little heart warrior.
Survivors include her parents, Riley (Kaitlin) Sicheneder of Norfolk; her paternal grandparents, Dale (Sherry) Sicheneder of Chambers; her maternal grandparents, Chuck (Kathy) Pearson of Norfolk; her great-grandfather, Bill Weaver of Rapid City, S.D.; her great-grandparents, Herman (Barb) Kaup of Osmond; an uncle, Isaiah (Katie) Sicheneder of Gretna; an aunt, Amanda (Collin) Prince of Carroll; an aunt, Ashley Pearson of Eagan, Minn.; numerous cousins; great-aunts and great-uncles.
She was preceded in death by her aunt, Emily Sicheneder; an uncle, Joshua Sicheneder; and great-grandparents, Ida Weaver, John Sicheneder, Dorothy (John) Welsh and Floyd (Leona) Pearson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the family for a later designation.
