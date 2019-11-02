Skylar Johnson

Onaway, Iowa — Services for Skylar M. Johnson, 32, of Onaway, Iowa, are pending with Waterbury Funeral Services in Sioux City, Iowa.
He died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for James Clarence, 68, Ponca, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.
LAUREL — Services for Marilyn R. Sherman, 84, of Laurel Nebraska are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
MADISON — Memorial services for Genevieve C. White, 92, Madison, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison.
LINCOLN — Services for Raymond M. Lee, 72, Lincoln, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 S. 14th St., in Lincoln.
EWING — Services for Bernadine Walnofer, 87, O’Neill, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Ewing. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery south of Ewing.
O’NEILL — Memorial services for John B. Hynes, 66, Crawford, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites provided by O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.
WEST POINT — Services for Karl Maack, 63, West Point, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Grace Lutheran Church in West Point. The Rev. Priscilla Hukki will officiate. Burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery.
MADISON — Services for Genevieve C. White, 92, Madison, are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. She died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Countryside Home in Madison.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.