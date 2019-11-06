Skylar Johnson

SIOUX CITY — Services for Skylar M. Johnson, 32, of Onawa, Iowa, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Waterbury Funeral Service in Sioux City.
Visitation with family present will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
He died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
1987-2019
Skylar Michael Johnson was born July 4, 1987, in Sioux City to Patrick Johnson and Robbi (Bradham) Johnson. Skylar grew up in Sioux City, moved to Tennessee to live with his father for a few years, and then to Norfolk, where he lived with his mother. In 2011, he moved to Onawa, Iowa, where he lived in a group home, services provided by Crossroads of Western Iowa.
Skylar had a love for many things. A few of his favorite things were shopping for hats, shoes and shirts, going grocery shopping and eating out. He enjoyed going for rides and traveling and had a love for all animals.
Some of Skylar’s favorite sports teams were the Iowa Hawkeyes, Nebraska Huskers, Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers.
Survivors include his mother, Robbi Johnson of Norfolk; his father, Patrick Johnson of Kansas; a brother, Nathan Johnson of Norfolk; a sister, Riley Johnson of Norfolk; maternal grandmother Sandy Rol of Sioux City; maternal grandfather Robert Bradham of Florida; paternal grandfather Richard Johnson of Sioux City; Great-Grandma Coke of Sioux City; and many other extended family members.
Skylar was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Rita Johnson.