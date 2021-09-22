Skip Wingate, Marilyn Wingate

NORFOLK — Services for Albert “Skip” Wingate, 75, and Marilyn Wingate, 74, Norfolk, will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Thursday at the church. Masks are required.
Skip Wingate died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Sanford U.S.D. Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D. Marilyn Wingate died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Ava’s House in Sioux Falls.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be designated to the Nebraska Kidney Association.
Albert “Skip” Wingate, son of Munsey and Thelma (Hansen) Wingate, was born Aug. 18, 1946, at Tilden. Marilyn J. Wingate, daughter of Robert “Bob” and Mary (Osborn) Green, was born April 14, 1947, at Norfolk. Skip and Marilyn both graduated from Tilden High School.
Skip and Marilyn were united in marriage on March 17, 1965, and they were blessed with three children, Shelli, Mike, and Tyler.
Skip and Marilyn lived in Norfolk after their marriage. Skip owned an insurance agency, and Marilyn was a homemaker.
They were very active members of Our Savior Lutheran Church. Marilyn also served on the guild of the Norfolk Arts Center board. Skip was a member of the Corvette Club and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Together, they enjoyed traveling and spending time with their grandchildren. They enjoyed visiting Lewis & Clark Lake for many years.
Skip and Marilyn are survived by their children, Shelli (Tom) Schueth of Norfolk, Mike (Trish) Wingate of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Tyler (Candi) Wingate of Norfolk; seven grandchildren, Cord (Kyra) Schueth, Taylor (Cody) Wesely, Paige Schueth, Austin (Alicia) Wingate, Lexie Wingate, Trent Wingate and Tyson Wingate; one great-grandchild on the way; Marilyn’s siblings, Bev (Bill) Barry of West Point and Deb (Ronn) Qualset of Tilden; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Skip was preceded in death by his parents. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and spouse.