Skip Wingate, Marilyn Wingate

NORFOLK — Services for Skip “Albert” Wingate, 75, and Marilyn Wingate, 74, Norfolk, will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Skip Wingate died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Sanford U.S.D. Medical Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Marilyn Wingate died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Ava’s House in Sioux Falls.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.