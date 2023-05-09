Private memorial services for Sister Sean Clinch, 99, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 11, at Assisi Heights in Rochester, Minn. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
1923-2023
Sister Sean Clinch, a Franciscan Sister of the Congregation of Our Lady of Lourdes in Rochester, died at Assisi Heights Friday, April 7, 2023.
Sister Sean was born Lorena Agnes Clinch on July 7, 1923, in Norfolk to Valentine and Elizabeth (Malone) Clinch. She entered the Sisters of St. Francis in 1940, received the name of Sister Sean and made perpetual vows in 1946. She received her bachelor of science in elementary education from the College of St. Teresa in Winona, Minn., in 1954 and her master of science in educational administration from Winona State University in Winona in 1960.
Sister Sean served as an elementary education teacher from 1943 to 1954, including at the St. Paul School in Fairmont, Minn.; St. Adrian School at Adrian, Minn.; and St. Mary’s School in Owatonna, Minn. She then served as the superior/principal for St. Theodore School in Albert Lea, Minn.; St. Priscilla School in Chicago, Ill.; and St. Augustine School in Austin, Minn., from 1954 to 1976.
Her passion for teaching elementary students guided her back to serving at St. Francis of Assisi School at Rochester, Minn., and then Immaculate Heart of Mary School in Santa Ana, Calif., from 1976 to 1991. Following her teaching service in Santa Ana, Sister Sean cared for her sister, Mary Catherine Clinch, in Lemon Grove, Calif., until 2005, when she retired to Assisi Heights in Rochester, Minn.
Survivors of Sister Sean include her Franciscan Sisters with whom she shared life for 82 years, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, John, Joseph, Edmund, Jerome and Patrick; and sister Mary Catherine Clinch.
To view the funeral via livestream, go to www.rochesterfranciscan.org to obtain the link. Suggested memorials are to the Sisters of St. Francis, Office of Mission Advancement, Assisi Heights, 1001 14th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901.