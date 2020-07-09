NORFOLK — Private services for Sister Paula Leick, O.S.B., will be Friday, July 10, at Immaculata Monastery in Norfolk. The Rev. Kenneth Reichert will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Just days before she died, Sister Paula recalled how blessed she feels. It was clear that faith and love were the foundation stones of her family and remained with her through her 96 years of her life.
Agnes Ann was born on May 17, 1924, into a family of three boys and six girls to Joseph and Catherine Keiming Leick on a small farm in St. Bernard.
Life on the farm gave Agnes a love of nature. The hard times of drought and grasshopper plague in her childhood fostered lessons of simplicity, ingenuity and natural common sense. She attended St. Bernard Catholic School up to grade 10.
In 1941, Agnes wished to join her two older sisters, Veronica and Rosemartha, and become a Missionary Benedictine Sister in Raeville.
Agnes received the name “Paula” when she became a novice. Her first profession followed on Aug. 16, 1945, and her final vows on April 22, 1949. She was looking forward to celebrating her 75th jubilee of profession this August.
Over the years, Sister Paula served in various areas of healthcare, ranging from lab assistant, medical records, accounting and administration. Most of her mission experience was at Holy Trinity Hospital and Grace Home in Graceville, Minn., where she served generously a total of 36 years.
Under her administration, the hospital flourished and expanded. She also served at Sacred Heart Hospital in Lynch and Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Immaculata Monastery in Norfolk.
Following retirement, Sister Paula’s senior years passed calmly; she found great pleasure in creative sewing and in crocheting colorful afghans. Sister Paula died peacefully July 8, 2020, at 2:50 p.m. as the sisters sang a song of surrender and trust.
Her parents, Joseph and Catherine, and nine siblings preceded her in death: Sister Frances, Louis, Cecilia Mason, Peter, Loretta Dunn, John, Sister Germaine, Mary Frisch and Rita Miick.
She is survived by 31 nieces and nephews and her community of Missionary Benedictine Sisters in Norfolk.
