Sister Marita Schweiger, O.S.B., 90, Norfolk
1930-2021
On Sept. 22, 1930, August and Elisabeth (Reid) Schweiger of Munich, Germany, welcomed into their family their fourth child, Hildegard Elisabeth. Her father had a wholesale business in Munich which her mother helped to operate.
Hildegard had a happy childhood even though it was hard under the Nazi regime. Because of the war, her school years had many interruptions. At one point, the bombings in Munich were so fierce, her parents agreed for her to live with a schoolmate in the country where there was less danger. Intense sadness came upon the family when her two older brothers were killed during World War II.
She stated once that she owed her vocation to her maternal grandmother, who was her baptismal sponsor and was regarded as a saint by Sister Marita’s mother.
Hildegard entered the convent in Tutzing, Germany, on Sept. 15, 1953, and became a postulant on March 21, 1954. As a postulant, she was sent to the priory in Norfolk and arrived on April 7, 1954, where she made her first profession on Jan. 13, 1956.
During her years of temporary profession, she was allowed to continue her university studies and so was able to graduate “cum Laude” from Creighton University in Omaha. Then followed her final profession on May 6, 1959.
She was a very qualified teacher and taught in the schools in Madison, Winnebago and Assumption Academy in Norfolk, as well as held the position of principal in Winnebago from 1965 to 1969.
Sister Marita’s mission assignments included teaching in the high school in Inkamana, South Africa, while also being dormitory mother to the girls. This was a time of “apartheid,” so the tensions were intense as the students were black South Africans and the school was situated in white territory. Here, Sister Marita served faithfully from 1969 to 1984. This was followed by one year in Rome, studying theology at Regina Mundi College.
In 1986, she was again assigned to the community in Norfolk. By her own request, she no longer taught in school, but worked in the convent as sacristan, seamstress, organist and as visitor to the elderly in the nursing homes and private homes.
She spent years as a volunteer to pack clothing for the missions for the Orphan Grain Train. One of her enjoyable works was translating for the Alexian Brothers some of their Chapter documents, as well as their Constitutions from English to German.
Sister Marita was devout and prayerful, always trusting God’s care for her. Her love of prayer was expressed through her commitment to personal and communal prayer, as well as her faithful service in the monastery schola and as organist for the community until 2018.
While in Germany on home leave in 2010, Sister Marita had a bilateral knee surgery. Although this surgery limited her activity, she continued with her visits to the elderly once she returned to Norfolk.
Then in May 2019, she needed hip surgery and, after a six-month rehabilitation in the nursing home, she had increasing difficulty so needed the wheelchair for walking for long distances. Even with these difficulties, she remained joyful and was able to join in the community activities and prayer.
She always enjoyed a good game of Canasta and had a ready laugh. Sister Marita was peaceful in old age, ever grateful for the care she received.
Sister Marita died peacefully in the monastery infirmary on March 4. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and a sister.
Sister Marita is survived by her beloved cousins and friends, as well as her community of Missionary Benedictine Sisters.