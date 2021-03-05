You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sister Marita Schweiger

Sister Marita Schweiger

NORFOLK — Services for Sister Marita Schweiger, O.S.B., 90, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 6, at Immaculata Monastery Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Allan Stetz will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 3-4:30 p.m. Friday at the monastery chapel. The wake will begin at 7 p.m. Guests are encouraged to wear masks.

Arrangements are under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk.

 1930-2021

On Sept. 22, 1930, August and Elisabeth (Reid) Schweiger of Munich, Germany, welcomed into their family their fourth child, Hildegard Elisabeth. Her father had a wholesale business in Munich which her mother helped to operate.

Hildegard had a happy childhood even though it was hard under the Nazi regime. Because of the war, her school years had many interruptions. At one point, the bombings in Munich were so fierce, her parents agreed for her to live with a schoolmate in the country where there was less danger. Intense sadness came upon the family when her two older brothers were killed during World War II.

She stated once that she owed her vocation to her maternal grandmother, who was her baptismal sponsor and was regarded as a saint by Sister Marita’s mother.

Hildegard entered the convent in Tutzing, Germany, on Sept. 15, 1953, and became a postulant on March 21, 1954. As a postulant, she was sent to the priory in Norfolk and arrived on April 7, 1954, where she made her first profession on Jan. 13, 1956.

During her years of temporary profession, she was allowed to continue her university studies and so was able to graduate “cum Laude” from Creighton University in Omaha. Then followed her final profession on May 6, 1959.

She was a very qualified teacher and taught in the schools in Madison, Winnebago and Assumption Academy in Norfolk, as well as held the position of principal in Winnebago from 1965 to 1969.

Sister Marita’s mission assignments included teaching in the high school in Inkamana, South Africa, while also being dormitory mother to the girls. This was a time of “apartheid,” so the tensions were intense as the students were black South Africans and the school was situated in white territory. Here, Sister Marita served faithfully from 1969 to 1984. This was followed by one year in Rome, studying theology at Regina Mundi College.

In 1986, she was again assigned to the community in Norfolk. By her own request, she no longer taught in school, but worked in the convent as sacristan, seamstress, organist and as visitor to the elderly in the nursing homes and private homes.

She spent years as a volunteer to pack clothing for the missions for the Orphan Grain Train. One of her enjoyable works was translating for the Alexian Brothers some of their Chapter documents, as well as their Constitutions from English to German.

Sister Marita was devout and prayerful, always trusting God’s care for her. Her love of prayer was expressed through her commitment to personal and communal prayer, as well as her faithful service in the monastery schola and as organist for the community until 2018.

While in Germany on home leave in 2010, Sister Marita had a bilateral knee surgery. Although this surgery limited her activity, she continued with her visits to the elderly once she returned to Norfolk.

Then in May 2019, she needed hip surgery and, after a six-month rehabilitation in the nursing home, she had increasing difficulty so needed the wheelchair for walking for long distances. Even with these difficulties, she remained joyful and was able to join in the community activities and prayer.

She always enjoyed a good game of Canasta and had a ready laugh. Sister Marita was peaceful in old age, ever grateful for the care she received.

Sister Marita died peacefully in the monastery infirmary on March 4. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and a sister.

Sister Marita is survived by her beloved cousins and friends, as well as her community of Missionary Benedictine Sisters.

Tags

In other news

Mike McTaggart

Mike McTaggart

WISNER — Services for Mike McTaggart, 80, Beemer, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. He died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Franciscan Healthcare in West Point.

Franklin Novotny

Franklin Novotny

WISNER — Memorial services for Franklin Novotny, 79, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, at Christ Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Janelle Siffring will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Andover Cemetery in Andover, S.D., at a later date.

Donald Peter

Donald Peter

HADAR — Services for Donald G. “Don” Peter, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 8, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hadar. The Rev. Austin Ziche will officiate with burial in the Spring Branch Cemetery in rural Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post …

Sister Marita Schweiger

Sister Marita Schweiger

NORFOLK — Services for Sister Marita Schweiger, O.S.B., 90, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 6, at Immaculata Monastery Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Allan Stetz will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Marcella Burbach

Marcella Burbach

HARTINGTON — Private graveside services for Marcella A. “Sally” Burbach, 81, North Oaks, Minn., formerly of Hartington, will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Lydia Ferris

Lydia Ferris

NIOBRARA — Services for Lydia Ferris, 77, Santee, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. She died Friday, March 5, 2021, at her residence.

Vernon Lammers

Vernon Lammers

HARTINGTON —  Services for Vernon Lammers, 74, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Select Speciality Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Lester Labenz

Lester Labenz

NORFOLK — Services for Lester L. “Les” Labenz, 81, Norfolk, will be at 6 p.m. Monday, March 8, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Eric Gradberg will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.

Jacqueline Forbes

Jacqueline Forbes

PLAINVIEW — Services for Jacqueline Forbes, 87, Brunswick, will be at 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 8, at Plainview Congregational United Church of Christ in Plainview. The Rev. Joan Alexander will officiate. Graveside services will be at about 3:30 p.m. in West Willowdale Cemetery in Brunswick.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara