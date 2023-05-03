 Skip to main content
Sister M. Josephine Ewertz

NORFOLK — Services for Sister M. Josephine Ewertz, 97, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Sister M. Josephine Ewertz died Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Immaculata Monastery in Norfolk.

NORFOLK — Services for Kenneth D. “Dean” Jenson, 86, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Kenneth Jenson died Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

SCOTTSBLUFF — Michael J. Munn, 70, died April 21, 2023, at UNMC Nebraska Medicine in Omaha following a lengthy illness. He passed away peacefully and unafraid after receiving Catholic last rites and loving, tearful good-byes from family and friends.

NORFOLK — Services for Hunter R. L. Cramm, 14, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Daniel W. “Dan” Coughtry, 49, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 5, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. No burial is planned at this time. Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Riders.

WAYNE — Services for Chuck Mellor, 81, and Judy (Heinemann) Mellor, 79, will be at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, May 7, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

NIOBRARA — Memorial services for Richard “Dick” Slechta, 75, Verdel, will be at noon Saturday, May 6, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Burial will be in Pischelville Cemetery in rural Verdigre. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4834, American Legion Post…

NEWMAN GROVE — Donavon E. “Don” Benson, 79, Newman Grove, died Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

