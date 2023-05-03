NORFOLK — Services for Sister M. Josephine Ewertz, 97, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Sister M. Josephine Ewertz died Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Immaculata Monastery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Kenneth D. “Dean” Jenson, 86, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Kenneth Jenson died Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
SCOTTSBLUFF — Michael J. Munn, 70, died April 21, 2023, at UNMC Nebraska Medicine in Omaha following a lengthy illness. He passed away peacefully and unafraid after receiving Catholic last rites and loving, tearful good-byes from family and friends.
NORFOLK — Services for Hunter R. L. Cramm, 14, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Daniel W. “Dan” Coughtry, 49, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 5, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. No burial is planned at this time. Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Riders.
WAYNE — Services for Chuck Mellor, 81, and Judy (Heinemann) Mellor, 79, will be at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, May 7, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
NIOBRARA — Memorial services for Richard “Dick” Slechta, 75, Verdel, will be at noon Saturday, May 6, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. Burial will be in Pischelville Cemetery in rural Verdigre. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4834, American Legion Post…
NEWMAN GROVE — Donavon E. “Don” Benson, 79, Newman Grove, died Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
