Sister M. Josephine Ewertz

NORFOLK — Services for Sister M. Josephine Ewertz, 97, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at Immaculata Monastery Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Allan Stetz will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Immaculata Monastery Chapel with a 7 p.m. wake.

Sister M. Josephine Ewertz died Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Immaculata Monastery in Norfolk.

Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

1925-2023

As if a gift of the shepherds, Dorothy Mary Ann Ewertz was born on Dec. 26, 1925, to Lewis and Mildred Winter-Ewertz and lived on a small wheat farm near the village of Colwich, Kan. Dorothy was the second oldest of five children.

Dorothy attended Catholic grade school and then went on to the public high school. Father Bissenbock was influential in her spiritual life, as well as her two maternal aunts who were religious sisters. After some years of work at the 4th National Bank of Wichita, Dorothy entered the Missionary Benedictine Sisters in 1946 and professed her final vows on Dec. 12, 1950.

Sister Josephine was highly gifted and always practical and down-to-earth. She eventually took up studies in education at Mount Marty College in Yankton. As was customary, Sister Josephine started teaching during the school year while working toward her degree by taking summer classes. She graduated in 1966.

Sister Josephine loved teaching and was very dedicated to this mission. She taught from 1956 to 1992 in Madison, Raeville, Wayne, Columbus and Winnebago. Within those years, she sought more time for prayer and sacrifice, so at the age of 48, (1973) she joined the Passionist nuns of Ellisville, Mo. However, because of the severity of their life, after six months she returned to the community in Norfolk and resumed her teaching career.

In 1992, Sister Josephine retired from teaching and began the next phase of her generous and heartfelt service within the monastery. One could find her in a number of departments in the monastery or St. Joseph’s Nursing Home. No matter what Sister Josephine did, she was always dedicated, prayerful and hard-working. When her energy did not allow her to continue these activities, prayer clearly became her primary ministry.

Throughout her life, Sister Josephine maintained a deep love for her family and commitment to her religious life. When reflecting on her life, Sister Josephine wrote, “The companionship of my sisters was very uplifting. I will forever be grateful for spending my life with persons who have the same goals and give so many good examples and helps for reaching that goal.” Celebrating her 75th Jubilee of religious profession in September 2022 was a particular joy for her.

By January 2023, Sister Josephine’s overall strength was in decline. At 3:30 a.m. on May 3, the Lord fulfilled her lifelong desire to be with Him forever.

Sister Josephine was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Mildred Winter-Ewertz, and her four siblings: Louise Shepard, Sister Mary Placid, Carl and George.

