CROFTON — Services for Sister Janet Guenther, 73, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. She died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Sacred Heart Convent in Milwaukee, Wis.
ATKINSON — Services for Gerald “Sprockets” O’Connell, 73, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery with military rites by American Legion Post 86 of Atkinson.
LAUREL – Memorial visitation for Mary L. (Miller) (Rohde) Halley of Arlington Heights, Ill., formerly of the Coleridge area, will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Hall in Laurel from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20. Burial will follow at the Laurel Cemetery.
STANTON — Services for Carol Larsen, 98, Wayne, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. Larsen died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Wayne Countryview Care and Rehabilitation in Wayne.
SPENCER — Services for John H. Prouty, 95, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. He died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Harry Sage, 83, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. He died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at his residence.
O’NEILL — Services for Conda Williamson, 77, Orchard, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Burial will be in the Orchard Hill Cemetery in Orchard.
PLAINVIEW — Private graveside services for Helen M. (Woolley) Pochop, 98, Norfolk, formerly of Plainview, will be Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the Osmond City Cemetery. The Rev. Rodgers Chishiba will officiate.