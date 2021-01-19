NORFOLK — A private service for Sister Dorothy Frances Brooks, O.S.B., 93, Norfolk, will be at Immaculata Monastery in Norfolk.
She died Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Immaculata Monastery in Norfolk.
Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1927-2021
Livestreaming will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, at brockhausfuneralhome.com.
Dorothy Frances, the first child of John Samuel Brooks and Carmelia Porter Brooks, was born Jan. 22, 1927, in New York City. One sister, Louise, followed 16 months later to complete the family of four. Sister Dorothy Frances spoke fondly when recalling her childhood memories, particularly of summer days at their country home in upstate New York.
Prior to entrance into the Missionary Benedictine Community, Dorothy Frances completed some studies at Fordham University in New York. She was employed as an executive secretary and business office manager at the International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) in New York. During this time, she received spiritual direction from a Benedictine Monk from Newton, N.J., who inspired her to join the Missionary Benedictine Sisters in Norfolk.
Dorothy Frances entered the community in 1959; in 1960, she became a novice and was given the new name of Sister Mary Matthew. The blessing of the day was enhanced as her father was baptized and confirmed on the same day. She made her first vows on April 25, 1962, and her final commitment three years later. Following Vatican II in the late 1960s, when given the option, Sister returned to her baptismal name Dorothy Frances.
Sister Dorothy Frances completed her studies in social work at the College of St. Mary’s in Omaha. Over the years, she served in various roles in all of our U.S.A. mission stations, including work among the poor in Appalachia and among the Korean community in Los Angeles. Sister Dorothy Frances’ dream for an international mission experience was fulfilled with her assignments in Spain and Brazil.
Returning to Norfolk Priory, she served generously in Hispanic ministry and was greatly appreciated as a translator at Faith Regional Health Services. She had a special heart for the Hispanic Alcoholics Anonymous group which she worked with.
Sister Dorothy Frances endured long years of suffering from Parkinson’s Disease without complaints. God’s final action in the beautiful tapestry of her life came in the diagnosis of lymphoma in early December 2020. Sister Dorothy Frances died peacefully Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Immaculata Monastery in Norfolk.
She is survived by a sister, Louise Brooks, and the sisters of Immaculata Monastery.