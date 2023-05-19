NORFOLK — Sister Andrea Polt, OSB, 89, Norfolk, died Friday, May 19, 2023, at Immaculata Monastery. Services are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
OAKDALE — Marietta Kay Crosier, 91, Oakdale, died Friday, April 7, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.
NORFOLK — Beverly J. “Skeet” (Potts) Starr, 91, Norfolk, died Monday, May 15, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — James L. “Jim” Long, 83, Norfolk, died Monday, May 15, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
PIERCE — Janelle R. Peters, 60, Pierce, died Monday, May 15, 2023, at Premier Estates in Pierce.
PIERCE — Memorial services for Harold A. Strelow, 89, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be c…
NORFOLK — Theo Grae Esparza, newborn son of Raul Esparza and Katelyn McGill, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
SANTEE— Cleo Frazier, 77, Omaha, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.