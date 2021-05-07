Siegfried Brauer Jr.

NORFOLK — Services for Siegfried H. “Zeke” Brauer Jr., 94, Norfolk, will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Revs. Arin Hess and Stephen Miller will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644 and the U.S. Navy Honors Guard.
Visitation will be from noon until service time on Tuesday.
He died Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1927-2021
Zeke was born in Fort Wayne, Ind., on April 23, 1927, to Siegfried and Mamie “Pauline” (Carter) Brauer Sr. They later moved to Norfolk, where he grew up. He enlisted in the Navy on April 3, 1945, and served until July 23, 1946.
After returning from duty, he married the love of his life, Della McKeown, on Dec. 29, 1946, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. They raised their family on a ranch north of Stuart until 1967. In the late 1950s, he began working for the Nebraska School Improvement Association (NSIA). He was executive secretary and a lobbyist in the state legislature for the NSIA for 30 years. The family moved to Lincoln in 1967, where they lived for 26 years before returning to Norfolk in 1993.
Zeke attended Community Bible Church and was a member of the American Legion since 1946. He always cherished his time with family and his time on the ranch with his Angus cattle and quarter horses. In later years, he took great pride in his vegetable and flower gardens.
Survivors include his spouse, Della Brauer of Norfolk; children Siegfried H. (Kendra) Brauer III of Kearney, Kathy (Dan) Karmazin of Norfolk, Deborah (Roger) Koertner of Fremont, Teresa (Jim) Klein of Lincoln, David (Deena) Brauer of Lincoln and Sandra (John) Cherry of Omaha; 19 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; sister Virginia Raasch of Norfolk; and sister-in-law Charlene Brauer of Norfolk.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Siegfried Sr. and Pauline; and brothers Richard and Albert.
Pianist will be Anne Marie Hess. Casketbearers will be his grandsons Sieg Brauer, Corey Karmazin, Steve Karmazin, Seth Koertner, Nathan Koertner, Randy Baylor, Jeff Klein, Nick Brauer, Caleb Cherry and Josiah Cherry.
The family requests that memorials be directed to Della Brauer for a later designation. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.