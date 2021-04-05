ELKHORN — Services for Shirley Young, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 9, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Elkhorn. A celebration of life will follow until 7 p.m. at Aloft Hotel Ballroom, 215 S.181st St. in Elkhorn.
———
On Sunday, March 28, 2021, Shirley Young was called home to God.
Shirley was born in Huron, S.D., to Wayne and Emma Lawson.
She married John Young in 1954, and they raised their six children in Norfolk, where she was involved with the church and community, and put her love of art into her popular ceramics studio.
John and Shirley eventually retired to Omaha to be closer to family. She loved spending her time visiting, caring for her grandchildren and volunteering at church.
Shirley was a fiercely loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who devoted her life to her family and God.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Emma; brothers Donnie and Barry Lawson; and daughter-in-law Donna Young.
She is survived by her spouse, John; her six children: Connie, Steve (Jan), Dan (Kris), Greg (Cathy), Kevin (Susie) and Todd (Margie); and her sisters, Darlene Young and Sybil Wheeldryer. She will be sorely missed by her 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a loving thank you to the caring staff of Elk Ridge Assisted Living, where Shirley spent her last three years of life.