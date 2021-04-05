You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shirley Young

Shirley Young

ELKHORN — Services for Shirley Young, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 9, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Elkhorn. A celebration of life will follow until 7 p.m. at Aloft Hotel Ballroom, 215 S.181st St. in Elkhorn.

———

On Sunday, March 28, 2021, Shirley Young was called home to God.

Shirley was born in Huron, S.D., to Wayne and Emma Lawson.

She married John Young in 1954, and they raised their six children in Norfolk, where she was involved with the church and community, and put her love of art into her popular ceramics studio.

John and Shirley eventually retired to Omaha to be closer to family. She loved spending her time visiting, caring for her grandchildren and volunteering at church.

Shirley was a fiercely loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who devoted her life to her family and God.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Emma; brothers Donnie and Barry Lawson; and daughter-in-law Donna Young.

She is survived by her spouse, John; her six children: Connie, Steve (Jan), Dan (Kris), Greg (Cathy), Kevin (Susie) and Todd (Margie); and her sisters, Darlene Young and Sybil Wheeldryer. She will be sorely missed by her 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to extend a loving thank you to the caring staff of Elk Ridge Assisted Living, where Shirley spent her last three years of life.

Tags

In other news

Shirley Young

Shirley Young

ELKHORN — Services for Shirley Young, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 9, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Elkhorn. A celebration of life will follow until 7 p.m. at Aloft Hotel Ballroom, 215 S.181st St. in Elkhorn.

Edward Taulbee

Edward Taulbee

CLEARWATER — A celebration of life for Edward D. Taulbee, 57, Norfolk, is pending at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. He died Sunday, April 4, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.

Joan Kennedy

Joan Kennedy

SPRINVIEW – - Memorial graveside services for Joan S. Kennedy, 87, Bassett, formerly of Springview, will be at a later date. She died Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Rock County Hospital Long Term Care in Bassett.

Mary Jones

Mary Jones

SPENCER — Memorial services for Mary Jones, 98, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 10, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Spencer. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate with burial in Union Cemetery in Spencer.

Donald Siedschlag

Donald Siedschlag

NORFOLK — Services for Donald R. Siedschlag, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 7, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 1…

Jeffery Siedschlag

Jeffery Siedschlag

NORFOLK — Services for Jeffery A. “Jeff” Siedschlag, 36, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Lois Hansen

Lois Hansen

NORFOLK — Services for Lois M. Hansen, 95, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, April 9, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Lori Walton

Lori Walton

VERDIGRE — Services for Lori Walton, 64, of Verdigre will be 11 a.m. April 10 at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Delores Ruzicka will officiate.

Donald Siedschlag

Donald Siedschlag

NORFOLK — Services for Donald R. Siedschlag, 91, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel. He died on Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara