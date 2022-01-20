TILDEN — Services for Shirley A. Yates, 79, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Shirley Yates died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
In other news
BRISTOW — Services for Leon Malcom, 75, Spencer, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at Bristow Community Hall in Bristow. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate with burial in Union Cemetery in Spencer.
WEST POINT — Services for Marian F. Johnson, 88, formerly of Neligh and West Point, are currently pending at the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point.
ATKINSON — Services for Carol Boese, 64, of Stuart will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson with the Rev. Wayne Owens officiating. Burial will be in the Hope Enterprise Cemetery near O’Neill at a later date.
WAKEFIELD — Services for Lonnie G. Weinrich, 60, Wakefield, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at the Wakefield Evangelical Church in Wakefield. The Rev. Jill Craig will officiate.
HARTINGTON — Services for Leonard H. Kurtzhals Jr., 91, Dallas, Texas, formerly of the Coleridge and Hartington areas, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington with m…
NORFOLK — Memorial visitation for Jerald L. Brenden, 74, of Norfolk will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. There is no burial planned at this time.
NORFOLK — Services for Duane L. Marks, 88, of Norfolk will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Mike Moreno officiating. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American …
NORFOLK — Services for Rosalee A. “Rose” Schreiner, 76, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Duane L. Marks, 88, of Norfolk will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Mike Moreno officiating. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American …