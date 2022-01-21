 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shirley Yates

Shirley Yates

OAKDALE — Services for Shirley A. Yates, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at the Oakdale Community Center in Oakdale. The Rev. Sandro Sandoval will officiate.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at community center.

Shirley Yates died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.

1942-2022

Shirley Ann Yates, daughter of Edith and Jess Yates Jr., was born May 12, 1942. She graduated from Clearwater High School with the class of 1961.

Shirley married Art Griffith. She was blessed with four children: Rita Gardner Saltzman, Judy A. Winsicker, Art Griffith and Kathi Henley.

Shirley married Robert Scholz on June 20, 1984, in Caldwell, Idaho.

Shirley’s family includes her children, Rita (Ron) Gardner Saltzman of Emerson, Art (Sheryle) Griffith of Oakdale and Kathi (Thomas) Henley of Oakdale; grandchildren Bobbie Jenkins, Robbie Griffith, Amanda Bochen, Tiffany Henley, Brittany Braband, Katy Griffith, Jessica Henley, Mariah Henley, Litton Stute and Natashia Houfek; great-grandchildren Carleigh, Mercedes, Cylus, Dakota, Leah, Xander, Kasey Paulsen, Paislee, Charles, Elly, Bode, Chase, Blayze, Baylee, Lilly and Harper; and her cat, My Lady.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Judy Winsicker; a son-in-law, Marvin Winsicker; and a great-grandson, Kasey Paulsen.

Tags

In other news

William Kruse Sr.

William Kruse Sr.

CREIGHTON — Services for William “Bill” Kruse Sr., 85, of Winnetoon are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.

Leonard Kurtzhals Jr.

Leonard Kurtzhals Jr.

HARTINGTON — Services for Leonard H. Kurtzhals Jr., 91, of Dallas, Texas, formerly of the Coleridge and Hartington areas, are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Lucille Steckelberg

Lucille Steckelberg

OSMOND — Services for Lucille Steckelberg, 97, Norfolk, formerly of Osmond, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Duane Marks

Duane Marks

NORFOLK — Services for Duane L. Marks, 88, of Norfolk will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Mike Moreno officiating. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American …

Erma Fox

Erma Fox

NORFOLK — Erma M. Fox, 80, of Norfolk died at her residence in Norfolk. No services are planned at this time. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Shirley Yates

Shirley Yates

OAKDALE — Services for Shirley A. Yates, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at the Oakdale Community Center in Oakdale. The Rev. Sandro Sandoval will officiate.

Rosalee Schreiner

Rosalee Schreiner

NORFOLK — Services for Rosalee A. “Rose” Schreiner, 76, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Katrina Nissen-Peabody

Katrina Nissen-Peabody

NORFOLK — Services for Katrina M. Nissen-Peabody, 44, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Rosalee Schreiner

Rosalee Schreiner

NORFOLK — Services for Rosalee A. “Rose” Schreiner, 76, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara