OAKDALE — Services for Shirley A. Yates, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at the Oakdale Community Center in Oakdale. The Rev. Sandro Sandoval will officiate.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at community center.
Shirley Yates died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.
1942-2022
Shirley Ann Yates, daughter of Edith and Jess Yates Jr., was born May 12, 1942. She graduated from Clearwater High School with the class of 1961.
Shirley married Art Griffith. She was blessed with four children: Rita Gardner Saltzman, Judy A. Winsicker, Art Griffith and Kathi Henley.
Shirley married Robert Scholz on June 20, 1984, in Caldwell, Idaho.
Shirley’s family includes her children, Rita (Ron) Gardner Saltzman of Emerson, Art (Sheryle) Griffith of Oakdale and Kathi (Thomas) Henley of Oakdale; grandchildren Bobbie Jenkins, Robbie Griffith, Amanda Bochen, Tiffany Henley, Brittany Braband, Katy Griffith, Jessica Henley, Mariah Henley, Litton Stute and Natashia Houfek; great-grandchildren Carleigh, Mercedes, Cylus, Dakota, Leah, Xander, Kasey Paulsen, Paislee, Charles, Elly, Bode, Chase, Blayze, Baylee, Lilly and Harper; and her cat, My Lady.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Judy Winsicker; a son-in-law, Marvin Winsicker; and a great-grandson, Kasey Paulsen.