RALSTON — Memorial services for Shirley M. Willers, 88, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 5015 S. 80th St., in Ralston.
Visitation will begin two hours prior to the service at the church.
Shirley Willers died Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.
Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler West Center Chapel is handling arrangements.
1933-2022
She was born Jan. 26, 1933. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society or Messiah Lutheran Church.
To view a live broadcast of the service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the “View Live Cast” button on the home page.