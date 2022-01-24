 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shirley Willers

Shirley Willers

RALSTON — Memorial services for Shirley M. Willers, 88, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 5015 S. 80th St., in Ralston.

Visitation will begin two hours prior to the service at the church.

Shirley Willers died Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler West Center Chapel is handling arrangements.

1933-2022

She was born Jan. 26, 1933. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society or Messiah Lutheran Church.

To view a live broadcast of the service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the “View Live Cast” button on the home page.

Tags

In other news

Bernard Grimes

Bernard Grimes

O’NEILL — Services for Bernard Grimes, 83, Seward, formerly of Chambers, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at Faith Community Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Paul Harder will officiate. Burial will be at about 2 p.m. in the Chambers Cemetery.

Dorothy Joslin

Dorothy Joslin

WAUSA — Services for Dorothy Joslin, 88, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Dorothy Joslin died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Diane Hoffman

Diane Hoffman

NORFOLK — Public visitation for Diane Hoffman, 79, Norfolk, will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

James Sazama

James Sazama

BLOOMFIELD — Services for James “Jim” Sazama, 79, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Jim Sazama died Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at his residence.

Donna Meier

Donna Meier

NIOBRARA — Services for Donna Meier, 88, Niobrara, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Niobrara Presbyterian Church in Niobrara. Jeff Hart will officiate with burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.

Shirley Willers

Shirley Willers

RALSTON — Memorial services for Shirley M. Willers, 88, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 5015 S. 80th St., in Ralston.

Diane Hoffman

Diane Hoffman

NORFOLK — Public visitation for Diane Hoffman, 79, Norfolk, will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Connie Flood

Connie Flood

NEWMAN GROVE — Memorial services for Connie J. Flood, 70, Newman Grove, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Newman Grove. Deacon Claire Meyer will officiate. At her request, her ashes were to be spread over the ocean at Mexico Beach, Fla.

Jeanne Tichota

Jeanne Tichota

NORFOLK — Services for Jeanne Tichota, 79, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Jeanne Tichota died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at her home.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara