You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shirley Whitney

Shirley Whitney

Shirley A. Whitney, 87, Sioux Falls, S.D., died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at her home. No services will be held at this time.

———

Shirley was born in her family farmhouse in Wisner. In her lifetime, she attended a one-room schoolhouse and later taught there for a year. She went to the University of Nebraska for nursing. She met her spouse, Dr. Mark Whitney, while he was in medical school. They had two children. She earned her private pilot’s license, together with her spouse, flew their family to many destinations.

Most of her life she lived in the mountains in northern California (Quincy, then later Graeagle). She loved to paint with both watercolor and acrylics. She loved needlework, crewel embroidery and counted cross-stitch. She raised German Shepherds, 28 puppies in three litters, hatched geese, ducks and chickens using a large countertop incubator. She was a 4-H leader, Cub Scouts and Brownie leader. She spent a lot of time exploring the in the mountains with her children, finding artifacts from railroad and mining settlement digs. She loved to host parties and had many friends. She was adventurous and fearless and lived her life to the fullest.

Grateful for sharing her life are her children, Marsha Ruff and her spouse, Gregg of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Tom Whitney and his spouse, Tiffany of Liberty Hill, Texas; grandchildren, Katrina (Nathan) Haukom of Brookings, S.D., Melanie Ruff (Paulo Aguileria) of Salt Lake City, Utah, Taylor Hendrickson of Seattle, Wash., Alexandria Whitney of Liberty Hill, Texas, and Samantha Whitney of Waco, Texas; one great-grandson, Archer Haukom; brothers Harlan Kuester of Stanton and Roger (Diane) Kuester of Wisner; and her beloved nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Ewald and Alma (Eckert) Kuester; her former spouse, Mark Whitney, MD; and her sister-in-law, Doris Kuester.

Tags

In other news

Lawrence Jenkins

Lawrence Jenkins

NORFOLK — Services for Lawrence J. “Larry” Jenkins, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Matt Gilmore will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Military honors are conducted by the Nebraska Army National…

Mary Louise Hill

Mary Louise Hill

NORFOLK — Services are pending for Mary Louise Hill, 78, Stanton, with Home for Funerals. Mary Louise Hill died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Norfolk.

Lyle Trautman

Lyle Trautman

WAKEFIELD — Private graveside services Lyle W. Trautman, 65, Hoskins, will be at the Wakefield Cemetery in Wakefield.

Dale Goodwater

Dale Goodwater

NORFOLK — Services for Dale E. Goodwater, 75, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

LeAnn Daniels

LeAnn Daniels

NORFOLK — Memorial services for LeAnn L. Daniels, 58, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Tim DeFor will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Russell Hauf

Russell Hauf

WISNER — Services for Russell L. Hauf, 61, Pilger, are pending with the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Russell Hauf died on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at his home.

Yvonne Klug

Yvonne Klug

NIOBRARA — Services for Yvonne Klug, 82, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara.

David Ring

David Ring

STUART — Graveside services for David E. Ring, 57, Iowa City, Iowa, formerly of Stuart, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6, at the Cleveland Cemetery north of Stuart.

Faye Saar

Faye Saar

BASSETT — Services for Faye E. Saar, 72, Bassett, has been rescheduled to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the United Methodist Church in Bassett. Private inurnment be at a later date in Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara