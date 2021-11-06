Shirley Wagner

CREIGHTON —Services for Shirley (Kasik) Wagner, 90, Winnetoon, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Sunday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.
1931-2021
Shirley entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Shirley Ann (Kasik) Wagner, daughter of Emil and Catherine (Moser) Kasik, was born Sept. 10, 1931, at the hospital in Schuyler. She attended grade school up the hill from their home place at District 41. She graduated from Schuyler High School in 1949.
Upon graduation, Shirley worked for the local medical doctor, Dr. Meyer, for two years. She then moved to Omaha and worked at the First National Bank for the next two years. During the spring of 1953, Shirley moved to San Francisco, Calif., and worked for the telephone company for three months.
On Oct. 24, 1953, Shirley was united in marriage to Edward L. Wagner Jr. at Schuyler. They were blessed with six wonderful children: Gary, Jeff, Cindy, Kevin, Karen and Maribeth; 22 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren on the way.
Shirley returned to work in 1985 at the Creighton Care Center as a certified nurse aide for a year. In 1986, she moved to the Lundberg Memorial Hospital in Creighton, where she continued to work as a CNA for the next 25 years. Shirley also participated in the V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary and served as a Knox County 4-H foods superintendent for many years.
Shirley was a member of St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. She was active in the altar society and the Catholic Daughters of America.
Over the years, Shirley loved attending as many of her grandchildren’s activities as she possibly could. Sporting events, music and dance recitals, the county and state fairs — she loved it all. She was just so proud of her grandkids.
Shirley is survived by her children, Gary (Kathy) Wagner of Winnetoon, Jeff (Rhonda) Wagner of Creighton, Cindy (Craig) McGuigan of Wahoo, Kevin (Lisa) Wagner of Albion, Karen (Terry) Papa of Linwood and Maribeth (Keith) Nelson of Plainview; 22 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren: Kari (Greg) Ebel and their children, Zachary, Garrett, and Eli; Kylee (Casey) Hinn and their son, Brooks; Kirby (Jared) Roffers and their children, Jackson, Jake, and Kole; Kasey Wagner; Kory Wagner (dear friend Rylee); Tonia (Joe) Brockhaus and their children, Lydia, Will, Charlie, and Kate; Troy Wagner; Justine Wagner and her daughter, Journee; Jordan (Michael) Kuhlman and their children, Harper, Harlynn, and Hattie; Colin McGuigan, Cadin McGuigan, Camdin McGuigan, and Caitlin McGuigan; Bailey Wagner; Dalton Wagner; Tyler Papa; Kelsey (Martin) Phillips and their son, Keegan; Dustin Papa; Holli Nelson; Heidi Nelson (dear friend KJ); Cameron Nelson; and Connor Nelson; siblings, Lawrence Kasik of Richland, Marvin (Joyce) Kasik of Schuyler, Carolyn Brichacek of Leesburg, Va., Gerald Kasik of Spokane, Wash., and Kenneth (Jane) Kasik of Schuyler; sisters-in-law, Maryann Kasik of Columbus and Joan Kasik of Lincoln; and Maddie, Shirley’s beloved canine friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Ed “Papa Eddie;” brothers Emil and Robert; sister-in-law Marilyn; and dear friend, Wally Korth.
Thanks for being our mom and grandma. Until we meet again — we love you.