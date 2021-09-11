WAYNE — Services for Shirley A. Volquardsen, 82, Laurel, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. The Rev. Jerry Connealy will officiate.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until the service on Wednesday.
Graveside services for Shirley and Henry “Hans” Volquardsen will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate at the graveside.
Shirley Volquardsen died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel of Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1939-2021
Shirley was born on March 19, 1939, in Colome, S.D., to Martin and Martha (Tuttle) London. She grew up and attended grade school in Colome. She graduated from Colome High School in 1957 and worked at the Colome Bank. She moved to Norfolk in 1966.
Shirley married Henry “Hans” Volquardsen on July 8, 1972, in Norfolk. Henry passed away in 2005.
After marriage, Henry and Shirley continued living in Norfolk. She worked for Northwestern Bank in Norfolk for eight years. In 1979, due to the health of their daughter Gloria, Shirley and Henry welcomed into their hearts and home their grandson, Chris Mendez.
She enjoyed dancing, having a good time and attending baseball games in Winner, S.D. Shirley was not a fan of heights. She was a member of Sacred Heart Parish in Norfolk and the Rosary Crusade.
Survivors include her grandson, Chris Mendez of Laurel; great-grandson Mason Mendez; brother Dave “Bud” London of Newman Grove; friend Mike (Sarah) Naeve and their family of Winside; and 12 nieces and nephews and their families.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Henry; daughter Gloria Jean; parents; two sisters, Catherine Flakus and Marlene Cahoy; and three nephews, Marty London, Damon London and Jim Flakus.
Pallbearers will be Mike Naeve, Charlie Williamson, Gary Van Meter, Dalton Kolar, Jennifer Gobel and Marty Flakus. Honorary pallbearers are the Hillcrest Nursing Home staff and Trace Naeve.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Mason Mendez which will be put into his Nebraska college fund.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.