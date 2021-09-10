WAYNE — Services for Shirley A. Volquardsen, 82, Laurel, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. The Rev. Jerry Connealy will officiate.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until the service on Wednesday.
Graveside services for Shirley and Henry “Hans” Volquardsen will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate at the graveside service.
Shirley Volquardsen died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel of Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.