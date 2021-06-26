Shirley Tietgen

WAYNE — Services for Shirley M. Tietgen, 90, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church in Wayne.
She died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Wayne Countryview Care.
Memorials are suggested to Our Savior Lutheran Church.
Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
1930-2021
Shirley Mae Tietgen was born Oct. 30, 1930, in Wayne, to Clarence and Elsa (Eickhoff) Longe. She was baptized at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church south of Wakefield and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wayne. She graduated from Wayne High School.
Shirley married Lee Tietgen on Oct. 13, 1952, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wayne. They lived in Wayne all of their married life.
Shirley was employed at the Wayne County Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service office and Wayne County assessors office, retiring in 1992. She was an active member of Our Savior Lutheran Church.
Shirley is survived by her sister, Lavonne Smith of Wayne; sister-in-law Dorothy Tietgen of Kansas City; and many nieces and nephews to whom she was very special.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Lee in 2004; a brother, Gary (Mary) Longe; a sister, Marsalline (Dale) Langenberg; brothers-in-law Lawrence Smith, Grant (Laverne) Tietgen, Alvin (Valdene) Tietgen, Wayne (Mable) Tietgen and Don Tietgen; and sisters-in-law Gladys (Dwayne) Van Auker and Irene (Melvin) Ehrhardt.
Shirley’s family appreciates your thoughts and kindness and invites you to lunch in the church fellowship hall.