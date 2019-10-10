CLARKSON — Services for Shirley Stodola, 76, Clarkson, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Stephen Niles will officiate with burial in the Clarkson National Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday and continue an hour prior to services Friday, all at the church, where there will be a family prayer service at 9:45 a.m.
She died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at the Clarkson Community Care Center in Clarkson.
1942-2019
Shirley Mary Stodola was born Oct. 14, 1942, in Stanton County, to Longin Sr. and Rose (Drahota) Karel. She attended rural Stanton County School and on April 4, 1961, was united in marriage to Alvin Stodola at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. They lived on a farm northeast of Clarkson until moving to town in 1991.
Shirley enjoyed all the duties of being a homemaker and farm wife. Besides gardening and canning, Shirley worked beside Alvin on the farm, raising chickens, helping with the field work and the livestock. She loved polka music, spending time at the cabin, fishing, Husker football, trips to the casino, bowling and playing pitch.
Once her children were raised, Shirley worked at Blue Bird Nursery for 15 years, and later at the Clarkson Bakery. She was a member of New Zion Presbyterian Church.
Above all, Shirley loved her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Shirley is survived by a daughter, Karen Doffin of Stanton; a son, Russell (Robin) Stodola of Clarkson; a daughter, Patty (Brian) Pieper of Howells; eight grandchildren, Sonya (Craig) Pinneo, Seth (friend Morgan) Lange, Zachary Doffin and Trevor Doffin, Dustin (friend Alicia) Stodola, Jessica (friend Kodi) Stodola, Jacob (Sierra) Pieper and Carmen (Clark) Belina; five great-grandchildren, Parker and Paxton Pinneo, Berkley and Bryce Pieper and Tayler Belina; a sister, Darlene (Robert) Prusa of Norfolk; a sister-in-law, Delilah Karel of Norfolk; and a sister-in-law, Maggie (Virgil) Heesacker of Columbus.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Longin Sr. and Rose Karel; her spouse, Alvin Stodola; a daughter, Theresa Lange; and her brothers, Milo Karel and Longin Karel Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to New Zion Presbyterian Church, Clarkson Museum, Clarkson Opera House, or Clarkson Fire and Rescue. Casual dress is requested.
Condolences may be sent to www.millersfh.com.