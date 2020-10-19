Shirley Steffen

CONSTANCE — Services for Mrs. George (Shirley) A. Steffen, 84, Omaha, formerly of Constance, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Constance. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be at parish cemetery in Constance.
Visitation will be 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church with a vigil service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume on Thursday at the church an hour prior to services. Masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral.
She died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the Esprit of Whispering Ridge in Omaha.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home of Hartington.