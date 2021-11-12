Shirley Shaw

BATTLE CREEK — Shirley A. Shaw, 73, of Norfolk passed away Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
She was born Wednesday, March 31, 1948, in Stratton to John and Virginia (Shank) Huff. She graduated from Council Grove High School in Kansas.
On Jan. 24, 1964, Shirley married Ronald Jay Shaw at the First Christian Church in Council Grove. The couple was blessed with three daughters, Angela, Nicole and Malissa.
In 1993, Shirley received her LPN degree from Northeast Community College, and was employed at Countryside Home in Madison. In the late 1990s, Shirley was employed for many years at Herberger’s in Norfolk.
Shirley enjoyed reading, sewing and crocheting. She was an avid collector of shoes, angels and bells. Shirley always wanted to look her best.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Jay; daughters Angela Shaw, Nicole (Mike) Crawford of Norfolk and Malissa (Eric) Pavlik of Norfolk; five grandchildren; and sister Judy Pattison of Emporia, Kan.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; sister Linda Cushing; and brother-in-law Rod Pattison.
A private family gathering will take place at a later date.
Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.