Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of 4
to 6 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Road conditions will deteriorate today, making
travel difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of
an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Nebraska.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Shirley Schmit

Shirley Schmit

OSMOND — Services for Shirley L. Schmit, 87, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.

Ashburn Funeral Home of Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.

———

Services will be streamed at https://fb.me/e/3RAK2Au8O

Shirley Lou Schmit died peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Osmond Care Center in Osmond.

Shirley was born on Aug. 26, 1933, to Alvie “Brick” and Sarah (Smith) Mapes in Clearwater. She was the middle child of three girls and was baptized in the flowing water of the Elkhorn River. As a child, she attended country school near their farm, and then graduated from Clearwater High School in 1952.

Shirley met the love of her life, Raymond J. Schmit of Atkinson, at a dance held in Kings Ballroom in Norfolk. On June 27, 1955, at 10 o’clock in the morning, she married him at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond.

They began their married life owning a bar in Osmond. Mother rarely drank and didn’t care much for those that did, so Dad claimed she was “Hard on the Business” and switched careers to farming and auctioneering.

Dad took care of most of the work, although mom would help out when she could. She would occasionally drive the grain truck in the fall, and she was so cautious that one could have checked the tires for air as it was moving.

Mom’s job was raising us six kids: Jim, Jerry, Bev, Connie, Patricia and Jane. If you ever thought Mom was crabby, we drove her to it. Between all of us, we gave her plenty to keep busy. She was known for her very clean house, famous pot roast, chocolate cake, cinnamon rolls and the many houseplants that thrived in her care.

When we came home from school, we would call out “Mom” and hope she’d answer. Our home seemed empty without her in it. She always preached “when you go outside, cover your ears so you don’t get sick.” When we got sick, her go-to was Vick’s Vapor Rub either on a cotton ball in your ear or lathered on your chest and neck with a washcloth pinned around it. Her other famous remedy for illness was “take a poop and a nap.” It cured almost anything.

When her children grew up and got married, her favorite part of life happened. She became a grandmother. Mother would tell you the best job she ever had was rocking babies. She would sing her own little tune, “Bye-O,” to the lucky child in her arms. When the grandkids got too big to rock (around the age of 10) she would then give them back scratches, and they never outgrew her nickname for all of them, “Sweetheart.”

The spouses of her children were treated as her own, and they in turn gave her loving care. Dad and Mom enjoyed Sunday drives and road trips. Mom was always the one who had to get back home. She was content there.

Our dad passed away in 2005, and mother’s heart was broken. All of her children feel blessed knowing they are reunited once again. We will remember our mother’s legacy by the countless visits on her front porch, her excitement over seeing a cardinal, the beauty she found in flowers and the friendship she had with squirrels. (They will miss her cookies.)

She had friendships that lasted a lifetime and will be dearly missed by all who loved her.

Our mother’s last year was spent living at the Osmond Care Center. Mom was a homebody, so she constantly told us “Let’s go!” She wanted to get back home. It in no way reflected the loving care she received from the staff. The employees there became part of her family, and we will forever be grateful to them.

Mother passed away peacefully. In her final breaths, she opened her eyes, looked up and witnessed something wonderful. Once again, a lesson to her family to keep God in our lives.

Shirley is survived by her beloved sister, Virginia Langenberg; two sons, Jim (spouse Deb, mom claimed her as her own and loved her dearly) of Osmond and Jerry (friend Vivian) of Yankton; four daughters, Bev (Al) Throener of Norfolk, Connie (Kelly) Baller of Milligan, Patty (Roger) Timmerman of Osmond and Jane (Lawrence) Reiman of O’Neill; 17 grandchildren (one shared her birthday); and 31 great-grandchildren that she loved to the moon and back.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Zelpha; her loving spouse, Raymond; a daughter-in-law, Jo (Sohl) Schmit; and one grandson, Joshua Baller.

We will have her final blessing with water from the Elkhorn River, a reminder to us all, life has a beginning and an end, but the love and memories flow on forever. — Written by her loving children.

Memorials may be made to the family for future designation.

Grace Tichota

Grace Tichota

CEDAR RAPIDS — Services for Grace M. Tichota, 103, Cedar Rapids, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. The Rev. Mark Tomasiewicz will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Alfred Schneider

Alfred Schneider

NORFOLK — Services for Alfred P. Schneider, 89, Norfolk, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by Tomek-Otto Post 72 American Legion…

Dale Tuttle Jr.

Dale Tuttle Jr.

SANTEE — Services for Dale Tuttle Jr., 55, Santee, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. The Rev. Patricia White Horse Carda will officiate with burial in Hobu Creek Cemetery in rural Lindy.

Jarold Dennis

Jarold Dennis

BRISTOW — Services for Jarold “Jerry” Dennis, 87, Bristow, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bristow. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate with burial in Bristow City Cemetery.

Stan Hoscheit

Stan Hoscheit

STANTON — Stan Hoscheit, 85, Mountain Home, Ark., formerly of Stanton, died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. Services are pending.

Gladys Meisinger

Gladys Meisinger

NORFOLK — Services for Gladys M. Meisinger, 95, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Kieth Lieding

Kieth Lieding

PLAINVIEW — Greek Orthodox Christian services for Kieth A. Lieding, 78, Webster City, Iowa, formerly of Orchard and South Sioux City, will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, at Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview. Burial with military rites will be in the Orchard Cemetery at 1 p.m.

Sara Johnston

Sara Johnston

BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Sara W. Johnston, 97, St. Louis, Mich., will be at a later date. Burial will be in Union Cemetery in Battle Creek.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara