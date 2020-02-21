Shirley Rotter

NORFOLK — Services for Shirley J. Rotter, 82, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
1937-2020
The following is based on the true story of Shirley Jean Franklin Rotter. Or mostly true. Those of you wanting clarification may certainly ask any of her five children who inherited her gift of gab.
Our beautiful, silver-haired Rotter matriarch with the mischievous, unforgettable smile passed away Feb. 19, 2020. Born April 19, 1937, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Jean and Joseph Franklin, Shirley Jean Franklin married William (Ben) Rotter in 1956 in Trenton.
Stationed overseas, their first two children, Cyndi and Matt, were born in France, followed by Debby, Kris and Stacy in McCook. Residing in Trenton, the couple ended their marriage with divorce. Shirley worked at Rotter’s Department Store, the State Bank of Trenton and then ultimately retired after 20 years of working in the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service and Farm Service Agency office.
A love of country music, bird watching, any and all flowers, a cold can of Coke with a personal message, and Tom Selleck filled Shirley’s life while living in Lincoln after retirement. After being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, Shirley moved to Countryside Home in Madison, where she surrendered after a five-year battle with this horrific disease.
Shirley is survived by five children: Cyndi (Ray) Rotter-Hansen of Norfolk, Matt Rotter of Palisade, Deb Hansen of Lincoln, Kris (Brad) Rooney of Trenton, Stacy Rotter of Palisade; and her brothers, Jim Franklin of Omaha and John Franklin. There are also seven grandchildren, Eric, Bryan (Amber), Sarah, Jeremey, Nick (Nancy), Travis (Jess), Dylan; and nine great-grandchildren, who will grow up being told per Grandma Shirley’s sage advice: “Always wear clean underwear in case of possible car accidents.”
Shirley was preceded in death by both parents and her siblings, Jerry Franklin, Elaine Jacobsen and Carollee Wallen.
Wrangling five Rotter young’uns on her own, Shirley instilled in her children a strong work ethic, self-reliance, prioritizing needs, a quirky sense of humor and to never doubt that she could “give you something to cry about.” It is unanimous that her death will give us all that “something.”
To honor our mother, the family is asking that you donate to the Alzheimer’s Society and/or visit a nursing home soon, bringing the gift of joy and peace to someone there who needs it.
