Shirley Renner

MADISON — Memorial services for Shirley A. Renner, 89, Parker, Colo., formerly of Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services Thursday at the church.
She died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Pine Grove Crossing Memory Care in Parker, Colo.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Nebraska Lutheran High School or St. Paul’s Lutheran Church TV and Radio Fund.
1931-2020
Shirley A. Renner, the daughter of Julius and Ada (Beckman) Lafrenz, was born Aug. 10, 1931, in Davenport, Iowa. She was baptized on Aug. 30, 1931, and confirmed on March 25, 1945, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Davenport. She worked at Sieg Company in Davenport after graduating from Davenport High School on June 9, 1949.
She married Leonard Renner on June 13, 1959, in Bettendorf, Iowa. After marriage, Shirley joined Leonard on the farm in rural Madison. She was a housekeeper and enjoyed raising her children and spending as much time with her family as she could.
She was an avid baker and enjoyed trying new recipes. She had a special fondness for Lutheran Women’s Missionary Society and loved attending rallies and national conventions.
She was a resident of Countryside Home in Madison from March 2017 to June 2019 and then a resident of Pine Grove Crossing Memory Care in Parker from June 2019 until the time of her death.
She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
Survivors include her daughters, Judie (Terry) Martinson of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Becki (Tom) Seidl of Elizabeth, Colo; a son, Mark (Sharon) Renner of Rochester, Minn.; 10 grandchildren, Jesse and Tracie Martinson, Benjamin, Elizabeth and Matthew Seidl, Emily (Aaron) Kristopeit and Steven, Katie, Kevin and Samuel Renner; a sister, Audrey (Walter) Biberdorf; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Leonard; her parents, Julius and Ada; and her sister and brother-in-law, Ida Mae and Marlo Dorn.
Honorary pallbearers will be Benjamin Seidl, Matthew Seidl, Jesse Martinson, Steven Renner, Kevin Renner and Samuel Renner.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.