Shirley Pospisil

NORFOLK — Services for Shirley A. Pospisil, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Chris Asbury will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date in the Stanton City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.
She died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
1937-2020
Shirley A. Pospisil, daughter of Albert and Lydia (Schwindt) Carstens Sr., was born Jan. 16, 1937, in Norfolk. She attended grade school at Norfolk Public Schools and later earned her G.E.D.
She married Marvin R. Pospisil on May 1, 1955, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Shirley and Marvin lived in Norfolk for a short while. They then moved to Mason City, Iowa, for Marvin’s work.
While in Mason City, they were blessed with three children. The family lived in Mason City many years until they moved to Sioux City, and there, another daughter completed their loving family.
Shirley worked as store manager and clerking for Wonder Bread and Hostess Cakes for 36 years until she retired in 2007.
Shirley was active with the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. She also enjoyed babysitting and spending time with her wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren, visiting nursing home patients and listening to country music.
Survivors include her spouse, Marvin Pospisil of Norfolk; a daughter, Cynthia (Mike) Herbolsheimer of Stanton; a daughter, Linda (Jay) Westerhold of Omaha; and a son, Steven Pospisil of Norfolk; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Eugene Carstens of Norfolk; a sister, Vera Miller of Norfolk; and her sisters-in-law, Tia Carstens of Columbus and Judy Carstens of Mason City.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Lydia; a daughter, Cheryl Pospisil; her brothers, George Carstens Sr. and Albert Cartstens Jr.; and a sister, Donna Appel.
Organist for the service will be Emily Carlson.
Casketbearers will be Bradley Herbolsheimer, Chris Kuntz, Travis Herbolsheimer and David Carstens.
