Shirley Petersen

TILDEN — Services for Shirley Petersen, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden and will continue at the church with a 7 p.m. rosary.

Shirley Petersen died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.

1944-2022

Shirley M. Petersen, daughter of Gerald and Delilah (Wiese) Beltz, was born April 19, 1944, at Plainview. She graduated from Brunswick High School in 1963.

Shirley was united in marriage to Walter R. Petersen Jr. on Aug. 3, 1963, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. They were blessed with two daughters, Sherri and Pam.

Shirley was a homemaker. She and Walter lived north of Tilden until moving to Norfolk. Shirley enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and helping raise her grandson, Ricky.

Shirley collected angels and was known for her delicious potato salad. She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church.

Shirley is survived by her spouse, Walter of Norfolk; daughters Sherri Lewis of Norfolk and Pam (Jerry) Hoff of Norfolk; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister Susan Green; and three brothers, Jerry, Mike and Dennis.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.

LaVerne Evans

HARTINGTON — Services for LaVerne M. Evans, 95, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate. Burial will be in Hartington City Cemetery.

Hazella May

NIOBRARA — Memorial services for Hazella May, 94, as well as Glen May, 87, and Mickey May, 73, all of Niobrara, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Niobrara Lutheran Church. Delores Ruzicka will officiate with private burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.

Kevin Rehm

CROFTON — Services for Kevin A. Rehm, 65, Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.

Marian Cook

ATKINSON — Services for Marian M. Cook, 82, Newport, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

William Miller

NORFOLK — Services for William D. “Bill” Miller, 93, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Nebraska National Guard Honor …

Laverne Evans

HARTINGTON — Services for Laverne M. Evans, 95, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Laverne Evans died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

Darlene Herchenbach

COLUMBUS — Services for Darlene Herchenbach, 87, Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery in Humphrey.

Myrna Amen

NORFOLK — Services for Myrna E. Amen, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Victory Road Evangelical Free Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Vincent will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Michael Gotschall

NORFOLK — Services for Michael A. “Mike” Gotschall, 63, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Mike Gotschall died Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at his residence in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

