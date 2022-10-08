TILDEN — Services for Shirley Petersen, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden and will continue at the church with a 7 p.m. rosary.
Shirley Petersen died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.
1944-2022
Shirley M. Petersen, daughter of Gerald and Delilah (Wiese) Beltz, was born April 19, 1944, at Plainview. She graduated from Brunswick High School in 1963.
Shirley was united in marriage to Walter R. Petersen Jr. on Aug. 3, 1963, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. They were blessed with two daughters, Sherri and Pam.
Shirley was a homemaker. She and Walter lived north of Tilden until moving to Norfolk. Shirley enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and helping raise her grandson, Ricky.
Shirley collected angels and was known for her delicious potato salad. She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church.
Shirley is survived by her spouse, Walter of Norfolk; daughters Sherri Lewis of Norfolk and Pam (Jerry) Hoff of Norfolk; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister Susan Green; and three brothers, Jerry, Mike and Dennis.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.