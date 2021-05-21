Shirley Peters

NORFOLK — Services for Shirley E. Peters, 68, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Cara Jensen will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
Visitation will be at 4-7 p.m. Monday also at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
She died Monday, May 17, 2021, in Norfolk.
1953-2021
The daughter of Marvin and Donna (Beyer) Gaek was born April 17, 1953, in Norfolk. She attended Pierce Public Schools and Pierce High School.
On Nov. 7, 1987, she married Kirk E. Peters in Pierce. The couple lived in Norfolk, and she worked for the Holiday Inn housekeeping. She then worked at Sherwood Medical in Norfolk for 20 years.
She enjoyed two-step dancing, baking cookies at Christmas and cooking, going to the casino, helping others first and spending time with her grandchildren and friends.
Survivors include her spouse, Kirk Peters of Norfolk; her children, Michael (Shawn) Peters of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Amanda Reyes of Norfolk; a daughter-in-law, Christina Prisch of Norfolk; 13 grandchildren; a great-grandson; and a sister, Cheryl (Gary) Delp of Norfolk.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Donna; a son, Matthew, who died on May 8, 2021; and a brother, Steve.