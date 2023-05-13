COLERIDGE — Shirley Papenhausen, 87, Coleridge, died Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m Thursday, May 18, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge with the Rev. Marilyn Hasemann officiating. Burial will be in Lawn Ridge Cemetery of rural Coleridge.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday with a 7 p.m. prayer service at the church and will continue on Thursday an hour prior to services.
Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge is in charge of the arrangements.
1935-2023
Shirley Anne was born on May 12, 1935, to Walter Carl and Gladys Pearl (Nunemaker) Frerichs. She lived in the Coleridge area all her life. She graduated from Coleridge High School in 1952. During high school, Shirley worked at the soda fountain for Nierman Drug Store in Coleridge where her favorite customer was Earl.
She married Earl Leon Papenhausen on Sept. 7, 1953, in Coleridge. Together they raised four children: Cathy, Brenda, Randy and Lisa. Shirley worked for the Cedar County Vet Clinic from 1972 to 2001.
Shirley was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Women of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America and the Coleridge American Legion Auxiliary Post 114.
Spending time with family, especially the grandchildren, was the highlight of her life. She loved quilting, sewing, cross-stitching, organizing photo albums, cooking and baking. She was a former Junior Homemakers 4-H leader and member of the Nightengale Club.
Earl and Shirley spent many years dancing with the Town & Country Square Dancers.
Shirley is survived by her spouse, Earl of Coleridge; four children, Cathy (Myron) Hitz of Plainview, Brenda (David) Knips of Sioux Falls, S.D., Randy (Lisa) Papenhausen of Coleridge and Lisa (Todd) Meyer of Bennington; 14 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; a brother, Roger Frerichs of Bassfield, Miss.; and sisters-in-law Janice Wilkerson and Vivian Papenhausen, both of Coleridge.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Gladys Frerichs; sister Barbara Peck; brother Gary Frerichs; sisters-in-law Mardel Papenhausen and Diane Frerichs; and brothers-in-law Dean Wilkerson and Curtis Papenhausen.
Pallbearers will be Shirley’s grandchildren: Heidi Kooiker, Travis Hitz, Lucas Hitz, Stacey Jans, Megan Stearns, Erica Knips, Matthew Knips, Kendra Meuret, Rachel Hanson, Lindsay Schmuecker, Marcus Papenhausen, Alanna Harryman, Kayla Harris and Alexander Harris.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Park View Haven Nursing Home, Coleridge Christians Caring (food pantry) or Orphan Grain Train. Memorials can be mailed to Lisa Meyer, 14809 Prairie Star St., Bennington NE 68007.