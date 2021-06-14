Shirley Nielsen

NORFOLK — Services for Shirley A. Nielsen, 89, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Christopher Asbury will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday at Home for Funerals, 1203 W. Norfolk Ave., in Norfolk.
She died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
1931-2021
Shirley was born Oct. 7, 1931, in Stanton County to Art and Clara (Wiedeman) Neitzke. She moved with her family near the Hoskins area, where she would later graduate from Hoskins High School.
She married Alvin Nielsen on Jan. 21, 1951. To this union were born six children: Barbie, who died in infancy, Mardell, Bill, Peggy, Pam and Tammy. The family later would live in the Hoskins and Norfolk area, as well as in Illinois for a short time period.
Shirley worked as an aide at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, provided daycare and later assisted her spouse, Alvin, in caring for both Prospect and Hillcrest cemeteries, along with running their landscaping business.
She spent the latter part of her life living at Community Care Center alongside her sister, Donna Gubbels, and Bob Spiegel, her daughter’s father-in-law.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Alvin; infant daughter, Barbie; grandson Cory Nielsen; infant grandchild; a sister, Lavern Bierschenk; a brother, Leon Neitzke; brothers-in-law Don Gubbels and Norm Bierschenk; son-in-law Ray Kohl and granddaughter’s spouse Tyler Buoy.
Survivors include her children: Tammy (Tim) Spiegel, Mardell Kohl, Bill (Marie) Nielsen, Peggy (Rich) Brown and Pam (Gregg) Dahlheim; grandchildren Heidi Patsios, Zachary Spiegel, Phillip Spiegel, Chelsea Kuchta, Jill Pick, Bobbi Heppner, Heath Kohl, Wade Nielsen, Adam Nielsen, Jenna Buoy, Jared Prince; step-grandchildren Jaime Manz and Andy Dahlheim; 23 great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; sister Donna Gubbels; sister-in-law Charlotte Neitzke; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Zachary Spiegel, Phillip Spiegel, Josh Kuchta, Wade Nielsen, Adam Nielsen and Jared Prince. Honorary pallbearers will be Heath Kohl, Heidi Patsios, Chelsea Kuchta, Jenna Buoy, Bobbi Heppner, Jill Pick, Shawn Patsios, Jaime Manz and Andy Dahlheim.