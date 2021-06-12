Shirley Nielsen

You have permission to edit this article.
NORFOLK — Services for Shirley A. Nielsen, 89, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 15, at Grace Lutheran Church. The Rev. Christopher Asbury will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Home for Funerals, 1203 W. Norfolk Ave.

She died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.

Shirley was born Oct. 7, 1931, in Stanton County to Art and Clara (Wiedeman) Neitzke.

She moved with her family near the Hoskins area and where she would later graduate from Hoskins High School. She married Alvin Nielsen on Jan. 21, 1951. To this union were born six children: Barbie, who died in infancy, Mardell, Bill, Peggy, Pam and Tammy. The family would later live in the Hoskins and Norfolk area, as well as in Illinois for a short time period.

Shirley worked as an aide at OLOL Hospital, provided daycare, and later assisted her husband Alvin in caring for both Prospect and Hillcrest cemeteries, along with running their landscaping business. She spent the latter part of her life living at Community Care Center alongside her sister Donna Gubbels and Bob Spiegel, her daughter’s father-in-law.

She was preceded in death by her husband Alvin, infant daughter Barbie, grandson Cory Nielsen, infant grandchild, sister Lavern Bierschenk, brother Leon Neitzke, son-in-law Ray Kohl and brother-in-law Don Gubbels and Norm Bierschenk.

Survivors include her children Tammy (Tim) Spiegel, Mardell Kohl, Bill (Marie) Nielsen, Peggy (Rich) Brown, and Pam (Greg) Dahlheim. Grandchildren Heidi Patsios, Zachary Spiegel, Phillip Spiegel, Chelsea Kuchta, Bobbi Heppner, Heath Kohl, Wade Nielsen, Adam Nielsen, Jenna Buoy, Jared Prince, step grandchildren Jaime Manz and Andy Dahlheim. She is also survived by sister-in-law Charlotte Neitzke, as well as 23 great-grandchildren and three step great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers are Zachary Spiegel, Phillip Spiegel, Josh Kuchta, Wade Nielsen, Adam Nielsen and Jared Prince.

Honorary pallbearers are Heidi Patsios, Chelsea Kuchta, Jenna Prince, Bobbi Heppner, Heath Kohl, Jill Brown, Shawn Patsios, Jaime Manz and Andy Dahlheim.

