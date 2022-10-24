NORFOLK — Services for Shirley A. May, 82, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Shirley May died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
LAUREL — Services for Patrick J. Kneifl, 64, of Yankton are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Donna E. (Jacob) Meyer, 69, Davenport, Fla., formerly of Bloomfield, will be at a later date at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
OSMOND — Services for Glenn Heaton, 90, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Donna M. Johnson, 89, of Norfolk, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Eric Gradberg will officiate.
ALBION — Services for Ellie E. Anding, 75, Albion, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, at Immanuel-Zion Lutheran Church (South Branch) in rural Albion. The Rev. Elizabeth Goehring will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.
CREIGHTON — Funeral services for Glenn Heaton, 90, of Osmond are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
NORFOLK — Private military graveside services for Donald D. Fix, 84, Norfolk, were held Saturday, Oct. 15, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Everett “Dale” Beckman, 63, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.