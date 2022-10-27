 Skip to main content
Shirley May

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Shirley A. May, 82, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Charlie Doerr will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery of Niobrara.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral chapel in Norfolk.

Shirley May died Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.

1940-2022

Shirley was born on Aug. 17, 1940, in Niobrara to Jesse and Pansy (St. Clair) Peniska. She attended Niobrara High School until the 10th grade. She later received her GED. She attended Wayne State College for two years and received an associate degree.

Shirley was united in marriage to Robert “Tim” Smith on Sept. 5, 1959. They lived in Lincoln for a short time before starting their family in Niobrara. Shirley worked as a certified nurse aide at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. She was later employed at Santee Grade School as a teacher’s aide. Robert passed away in 1976.

Shirley married Ronald May in 1978, and they lived in Columbus. The couple later divorced. Shirley worked for FBG, managing a cleaning company at Douglas and Lomason, where she met Robert Wells. They moved to Lynch in 1997. After Robert’s passing, she lived there until 2015, when she moved to Norfolk to be near her daughters.

Shirley enjoyed cooking, gardening, flowers, garage sales, an occasional trip to the casino and visiting with family and friends.

Shirley is survived by her son, Bob (Nancy) Smith of Columbus; daughter Deanne (James) Vornhagen of Norfolk; and daughter Carrie (Robert) Wells of Norfolk. Her seven grandchildren were her pride and joy: Meghan (Apollo) Stack of Omaha, Brandon (Chelsea Liss) Smith of Columbus, Derek Smith of Sioux Falls, S.D., Dylan Smith of Columbus, Scott Vornhagen of Lincoln, Adam Vornhagen of Norfolk and Jay Vornhagen of Lincoln. Siblings include her sister, Donna (Dale) Sanders of Grand Prairie, Texas, and her brother, Dale Eckmann of O’Neill.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Pansy; stepfather Herbert Eckmann; grandparents Joe and Margaret St. Clair; spouse Robert “Tim” Smith; niece Kellie Brigham; and dear friend, Robert Wells.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

