Shirley Mastny

NORFOLK — Services for Shirley J. Mastny, 91, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave. Burial will be in Stanton Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the chapel. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

Shirley Mastny died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at her home in Norfolk.

William McGinty

William McGinty

NORFOLK — Graveside services with military honors for William L. “Bill” McGinty, 91, Norfolk, will be at a later date. He donated his body to the Nebraska Anatomical Board.

Kathryn Shald

Kathryn Shald

STUART — Memorial services for Kathryn “Tootie” Shald, 86, formerly of Stuart, will be held at the St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart in the spring. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.

Debbi Brokaw

Debbi Brokaw

PLAINVIEW — Private services for Debbi A. Brokaw were scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview with burial in Pleasant View Cemetery.

Galen Stewart 1926-2022

Galen Stewart 1926-2022

LINDY — Services for Galen R. Stewart, 95, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy. The Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen will officiate. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans…

Cleone Adair

Cleone Adair

ATKINSON — Private services for Cleone Adair, 90, Atkinson, will be Friday, Jan. 14, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Ann Flood

Ann Flood

NORFOLK — Services for Ann Flood, 78, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate with entombment in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Reta Kleve

Reta Kleve

CENTRAL CITY — Memorial services for Reta L. Kleve, 81, Central City, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Central City. The Rev. Richard Kothe will officiate with burial in the Central City Cemetery.

Carroll Olson

Carroll Olson

ATKINSON — Services for Carroll Olson, 84, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Atkinson. The Rev. Leif Hasskarl will officiate with burial in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.

Jerry Kudera

Jerry Kudera

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jerry L. Kudera, 77, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Robert Wiest will officiate. There is no burial planned at this time.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

