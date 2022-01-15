NORFOLK — Services for Shirley J. Mastny, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the chapel.
Shirley Mastny died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at her home in Norfolk.
1930-2022
The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
Shirley Jean was born May 29, 1930, in Winside to William and Esther (Pfeiffer) Krueger. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Winside. She went to Norfolk High School and Beauty School.
Shirley enjoyed her TV shows and pets.
On Oct. 27, 1957, Shirley married Milan Mastny at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Milan served in the U.S. Navy. The couple lived in Illinois, Maryland, California and then back to Nebraska. They were blessed with four children: Sharon, Mike, Roger and Dennis.
She is survived by her children, Sharon Bowman of Norfolk, Mike of Grand Island and Dennis of Norfolk; grandchildren Kim (Casey) Spilker of Lincoln and Tim (Michaela) Mastny of Omaha; and great-granddaughters Sophie and Kira Spilker of Lincoln.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Milan; son Roger; and son-in-law Gary Bowman.
