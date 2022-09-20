 Skip to main content
Shirley Marshall

Shirley K. Marshall, 81, Blue Springs, passed away peacefully on Sept. 18, 2022, at Beatrice Health and Rehabilitation.

She was born on Aug. 21, 1941, to Raymond and Martha (Leavitt) Fullner. She was a graduate of Norfolk High School and obtained a teaching degree from Wayne State College. She taught country school near Madison before moving and teaching in Lincoln. She enjoyed sewing, cooking and gardening.

Survivors include her children, Penny Rhome, William Oltmer, Julie Dawes and spouse Nathan; daughters-in-law Cindy Oltmer and Lindy Oltmer; sisters Dorothy Larson and spouse Raymond and Ann Walck and spouse Bill; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; dear friend Mike Izer; and a host of extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Robert; sons John “Ode” Oltmer and Cory Oltmer; granddaughter Brittany; and sisters Geraldine Wachter and Phyllis Fullner.

Per Shirley’s wishes there will be no services and cremation has taken place. A memorial has been established to the Blue Springs Methodist Church. Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore is in charge of the arrangements.

