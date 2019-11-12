Shirley Maddock

Services for Shirley A. Maddock, 72, St. Joseph, Mo., were Tuesday at Copeland Baptist Church in St. Joseph. Inurnment will be at a later date at Vienna Cemetery in Vienna, Mo.
Simplify Cremations & Funerals of St. Joseph is in charge of the arrangements.
1947-2019
Shirley A. Maddock passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. She was born May 30, 1947, in Vienna, Mo., to Thurman and Mabel (Palmer) Gray.
Shirley lived in Norfolk and worked at Sherwood Medical for many years. She was very involved in Heartland Baptist Church. She later became a member of Copeland Baptist Church in St. Joseph.
Shirley lived for the Lord and her family.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jason Maddock; a granddaughter, Amy Carroll; her parents; stepfather Bill Musser; and her sisters, Mabel Lee Gray and Jackie Rubin.
Survivors include her children: John Carroll and Amber Gray; grandchildren Hannah Carroll, Avadan Gray, Sage Maddock and Zayne Carroll; siblings Terry Musser (Pat), Susie Jackson (Gary) and Roger Musser; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Copeland Baptist Church.