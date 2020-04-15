Shirley Laudenklos

NEWMAN GROVE — Private services for Shirley A. Laudenklos, 84, Newman Grove, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 16, at Levander Funeral Home in Newman Grove. The Rev. Gene Sarniak will officiate. Private burial will be in Hope Cemetery at Newman Grove.
A public memorial service will be at later date when the threat of COVID-19 diminishes.
Levander Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the Randy Jay Benson Memorial Scholarship.
1935-2020
Shirley Ann Laudenklos went to her heavenly home with the Lord and her loved ones who went before her on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Shirley Ann Laudenklos, the daughter of Raymond and Opal (Hansen) Meneely, was born on Oct. 18, 1935, at her grandparents’ home in Meadow Grove.
Shirley went to elementary school at District 62 near Newman Grove and was a graduate of Newman Grove High School in 1953.
After high school, Shirley was united in marriage to the love of her life, Eugene Laudenklos, on May 24, 1953, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The couple moved 5 miles east of Albion, where they farmed for 23 years. To this union three children were born: James, John and Julie.
In 1976, they moved into Newman Grove, where she still resided. After moving into town, they continued farming the family farm northwest of Newman Grove.
Shirley had several jobs cleaning over the years besides being a stay at home mom. Shirley took care of the elderly, always making meals and delivering to people in need, and gave transportation to ones in need.
Shirley loved going to church, and her faith was very important in her life. She was a lifelong member of the Nazarene and Church Of God. Shirley was an excellent pianist; she played in church and at the Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove on Sundays.
Shirley was also an exceptional cook and enjoyed cooking for others. She also enjoyed going to her grandchildrens’ sporting events.
Shirley will always be remembered for the love of visiting and the love of all living things especially her love for animals. Shirley was a great spouse, mother and fun-loving grandmother.
Shirley leaves behind her companion dog, Bo; her son, James (Carol) Laudenklos and her daughter, Julie (Randy) Benson, all of Newman Grove; eight grandchildren: Derek (Kristin) Benson, Cody (Danielle) Benson, Chelsea (Lucas) Apfelbeck, Jamie (Jay) Satterly, Jason Laudenklos, Jeff Laudenklos, Jennifer (Clint) Church and Jana (Jimmy) Wood; 15 great-grandchildren, Jayden and Levi Benson, Isabella, Calloway and Bodhi Benson, Sullivan Apfelbeck, Liam, Matyx, Juvae, Llewyn Satterly, Beckham and Brooks Church, Conner Laudenklos, Faith and Jameson Wood.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Gene; a son, John Laudenklos; and a grandson, Randy J. Benson.
She will be truly missed by everyone who knew her.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.