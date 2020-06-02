Shirley Kluthe

HOWELLS — A private viewing and funeral for Shirley A. Kluthe, 92, Howells, were at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Howells. The Rev. Stan Schmit and Bill Schlautman officiated. Burial was in Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Howells.
Kroll Funeral Home of Hebron is in charge of arrangements.
———
Shirley Ann Kluthe of Howells was born Nov. 20, 1927, in Dodge to Ernest and Sylvia (Sulc) Mohnsen. She departed this life Monday, May 25, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Osceola.
Shirley was born and raised on a farm near Dodge. She attended Howells Public School to eighth grade. She was baptized Nov. 4, 1928. She went to work in Fremont for a chicken packing house. She then worked for several families locally and for a family in Omaha as a cook and nanny.
She married Francis Kluthe on June 17, 1950, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Clyde (rural North Bend). They moved to Kansas City, Kan., and Francis attended school to further his education. After a year, they moved back to Howells in 1952 and have lived there since.
Shirley worked along side her spouse, Francis, with his work as a mechanic. Together they raised seven children. They enjoyed raising a garden, including horseradish and asparagus. Shirley also enjoyed baking, canning, sewing, fishing and spending time with her children, especially the grandchildren.
Her last years she sewed over 400 dresses out of pillow cases for the missions and sewed cloth bags for The Philippines. She helped the Catholic school with many projects and sewed desk chair bags for her granddaughters, who are teachers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Francis; a son, Jeffrey Kluthe; and a daughter, Janet Jundt; a brother, Ernest Mohnsen; sisters Delores Harley and Betty Bendig.
She is survived by her sons, Michael Kluthe and spouse Marilyn of North Platte, Douglas Kluthe of Lincoln, Christopher Kluthe and April Scott of Republic, Mo.; daughters Cynthia Kroll and spouse Bill of Hebron and Patricia Recker and spouse Michael of Howells; 16 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, dear friend, Marge Schlautman; and other friends.
Marge Schlautman served as reader for the funeral. Organist was Wayne Molacek with special recorded music selections “I Can Only Imagine” and “Be Humble And Kind.” Congregational hymns were “Ten Thousand Reasons” and “You Are Mine.”
Casketbearers were Dan Kroll, Brian Recker, Jon Recker, Jesse Kluthe, Nick Kluthe, Justin Hubbell and Judd Davis. Honorary casketbearers were granddaughters Jennifer Krupicka, Clarissa Reddi, Amy Schwartz, Brenda Twidwell, Miranda Hubbell, Lisa Crane, Michelle Roberts, Sydney Hilkemann and Courtney Jundt, Bonnie Davis and Rachel Kluthe.
Condolences may be sent to www.krollfh.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials in care of family may be sent to Cindy Kroll, 444 Eads Ave. Hebron, NE 68370 or Pat Recker 218 7th St. Howells, NE 68641.