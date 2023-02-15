 Skip to main content
CREIGHTON — Services for Shirley Kehne, 83, Winnetoon, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Janelle Siffring will officiate with burial at a later date in Winnetoon Cemetery.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service.

Shirley Kehne died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton is in charge of arrangements.

1939-2023

Shirley M. Kehne, daughter of William and Esther (Fraka) Vrooman, was born Feb. 13, 1939, in the Venus community of rural Knox County. She attended country School District 44 at Venus and graduated from Creighton High School.

On April 27, 1957, Shirley was united in marriage to Harold Kehne at United Brethren Church in Orchard. Shirley and Harold were blessed with two children, Peggy and Kevin.

Shirley taught school at Mars District 28 for a year. After her marriage, she resided in the Winnetoon community. Shirley was a homemaker and faithful community volunteer. She was the Winnetoon Park gardener for many years, belonged to Shannon Trail Promoters and was a member of the Ruritan Club, Creighton Historical Society, Hospital Auxiliary and Home Extension Clubs.

Shirley was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. She taught Sunday school and was a member of the church women’s group. Shirley had endless energy and was a beacon of faith, happiness and service to others. She will be missed but remembered for generations to come. We, as her family, honor her life and share our gratitude for her time here with us.

She is survived by her spouse, Harold Kehne of Winnetoon; daughter Peggy (Jerry) Ebel of Winnetoon; son Kevin (Laura) Kehne of Austin, Texas; five grandchildren, Tom (Courtney) Ebel, Greg (Kari) Ebel, Rick (Heather) Ebel, Emma Kehne and Olivia Kehne; seven great-grandchildren, Aeddon, Anneliese, Audrey, Zachary, Garrett, Ella and August; and siblings Marvin (Eileen) Vrooman of Blair, Leland (Sandi) Vrooman of Lincoln, Nelda Boswell of Lincoln, Lori (Mike) Engel of Lincoln and Willard Vrooman of Winnetoon.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Esther Vrooman; brother-in-law Hobart Boswell; sister-in-law Becky Vrooman; and great-grandson Eli Ebel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: Bethesda Mini-Camp, Dan Kienow, treasurer, 52490 876 Road, Winnetoon, NE 68789.

