Shirley Kehne

CREIGHTON — Services for Shirley Kehne, 83, of Winnetoon are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.

Shirley Kehne died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.

Carole Kimmel

NORFOLK — Services for Carole J. (Rauch) (Wietecha) Kimmel, 82, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.

Robert Hansen Sr.

BRISTOW — Services for Robert Hansen Sr., 67, of Bristow will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Bristow Community Hall. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate, with burial in Paddock Union Cemetery in rural O’Neill.

Evelyn Stevens

HARTINGTON — Services for Evelyn M. Stevens, 91, formerly of Hartington, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen W. Korte officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Lagreta Jensby

WEBBER, Kan. — Services for Lagreta Jensby, 90, of Chambers, formerly of Ellenwood, Kan., will be 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at the United Methodist Church in Webber, Kan., with the Rev. Mike Durre officiating. Burial will be 2 p.m. in the Evergreen Cemetery in Superior.

Frank Sramek

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Frank J. Sramek, 92, of Norfolk will be held at a later date at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Donna Zidko

SPENCER — Memorial services for Donna Zidko, 88, of Lincoln, formerly of Spencer, will be held at a later date.

Robert Scott

NORFOLK — Services for Robert D. “Bob” Scott, 82, of Bonesteel, S.D., will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Michael Moreno and Bill Heermann will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery, Stanton, at a later date.

Vicki Saunders

NORFOLK — Services for Vicki E. Saunders, 76, of Norfolk will be at a later date with Home for Funerals.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

