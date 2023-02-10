CREIGHTON — Services for Shirley Kehne, 83, of Winnetoon are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
Shirley Kehne died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
NORFOLK — Services for Carole J. (Rauch) (Wietecha) Kimmel, 82, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.
BRISTOW — Services for Robert Hansen Sr., 67, of Bristow will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Bristow Community Hall. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate, with burial in Paddock Union Cemetery in rural O’Neill.
HARTINGTON — Services for Evelyn M. Stevens, 91, formerly of Hartington, will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen W. Korte officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
WEBBER, Kan. — Services for Lagreta Jensby, 90, of Chambers, formerly of Ellenwood, Kan., will be 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at the United Methodist Church in Webber, Kan., with the Rev. Mike Durre officiating. Burial will be 2 p.m. in the Evergreen Cemetery in Superior.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Frank J. Sramek, 92, of Norfolk will be held at a later date at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
SPENCER — Memorial services for Donna Zidko, 88, of Lincoln, formerly of Spencer, will be held at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Robert D. “Bob” Scott, 82, of Bonesteel, S.D., will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Michael Moreno and Bill Heermann will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery, Stanton, at a later date.
NORFOLK — Services for Vicki E. Saunders, 76, of Norfolk will be at a later date with Home for Funerals.
